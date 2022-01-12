ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Smooth days before wet Saturday

By Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — No weather issues for the next two days, in the NBC 15 area. We will be calm and seasonable until a weather system moves through Saturday, first bring rain, then bringing colder air. Low temperatures...

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Bitter Cold, Another Powerful Storm On Horizon For Weekend After Brief Reprieve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Highs will top out slightly above average Thursday, and conditions will stay mostly calm before bitter cold returns and a powerful storm arrives this weekend. Day time highs in and around the city will be around 47 degrees with scattered clouds. An arctic cold front is set to drop in Friday afternoon leading to  gusty winds and plummeting temperatures. Temperatures are scheduled to drop some 30 degrees and wind chills will fall into the teens by Friday evening. Expect a frigid start to the weekend with sub-zero wind chills, likely region-wide. Dangerous cold will develop in the Poconos with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WWL-AMFM

Nice feeling weather before a cold front arrives

For the next couple of days, there will be pleasant temperatures but a cold front will arrive which will bring rain and colder temperatures. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Michelle Morgan says, “Cloudy skies prevailed to begin the day, but we began…
ENVIRONMENT
wrrnetwork.com

Another day of good weather before the next change

One more dry day today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Breezy conditions will continue in the favored locations. An Alberta Clipper will approach later tonight and bring strong winds and a chance of snow. Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 40s for Lander, Dubois, Riverton and Thermopolis...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Another cold day before temps plummet

Thursday: Clouds will quickly move in this morning and bring us mostly cloudy skies through the day ahead. There is a chance for some rain showers starting this afternoon/evening. Then some snow showers could mix in overnight once the temperatures drop down. Calm winds with a high of 43. Friday:...
ENVIRONMENT
utv44.com

Weekend starts wet, ends cold

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You get one more flawless day for outdoor activity before two big changes for the weekend. We are clear and calm tonight, and not as cold as last night. Inland counties will dip into the middle and upper 30s. Along the I-10 corridor, most spots will be close to 40. At the beaches, you'll be in the middle 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
fourstateshomepage.com

Warm Friday Before Wintry Weather Saturday

We have one more warm day before wintry weather takes aim on the Four States this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Friday. Then the next low will track into the Southern Plains Friday night and Saturday. This may start off as a cold rain but quickly change to snow Saturday afternoon. While most of us will only see an inch or two, this will be enough to cause a few slick spots. It will also be much colder with temperatures in the teens by Saturday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Midday Forecast: More sunshine expected today

TODAY: Mostly sunny with room temperature highs. High: 70. Winds: W 5-10 MPH. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 44. Winds: Variable 5 MPH. TOMORROW: Clouds will increase late in the day as our next cold front approaches. High: 71. Winds: SE 10 MPH. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures in the 40s throughout […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Possible Flurries Heading Into The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are warmer than normal today, with many areas reaching into the 40s. The normal high is 31 degrees. Lakeside clouds continue to inch inland. Flurries may be around tonight and again tomorrow, especially near the lake. Even some lakeside snow showers are possible. The main storm system track for Friday/Friday night stays well west of us with healthy accumulations for Iowa and western IL near Quincy. Colder air rushes in for the weekend. TONIGHT: FLURRIES. LOW 29. FRIDAY: FLURRIES & SCATTERED LAKESIDE SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 31. SATURDAY: CLOUDY & COLDER. HIGH 24. SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 28.
CHICAGO, IL
KRIS 6 News

More sunshine and milder today

We're going to have beautiful weather conditions over South Texas today and tomorrow as temperatures rise into the 70s and 80s along with lots of sunshine. Then, a strong cold front pushes in early Saturday morning and will bring another dose of cold temperatures to the area.
TEXAS STATE
KZTV 10

More sunshine and milder today

We're going to have beautiful weather conditions over South Texas today and tomorrow as temperatures rise into the 70s and 80s along with lots of sunshine. Then, a strong cold front pushes in early Saturday morning and will bring another dose of cold temperatures to the area.
TEXAS STATE
KFVS12

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY on Saturday for snowfall

Luckily the weather stays pretty calm tonight and through most of Friday. By Friday night, precipitation will start to push into the Heartland. Precipitation will start as rain and change over to snow for northern parts of the Heartland through the early morning hours. Southern parts of the Heartland may not see the change over to snow until later in the day and evening hours on Saturday. Much of the Heartland will stay right above freezing through much of the day on Saturday. That may help the snow accumulate much slower on roadways, but if it comes down hard/long enough many roads may become slushy and slick. Models don’t agree on where the heaviest snow will fall, but the southern half of the Heartland has the best chance to see higher snow totals, and some areas could see 6+ inches of snow. As of right now, there is a chance the heavier snow stays to our south. Much to watch so make sure to check back often!
ENVIRONMENT

