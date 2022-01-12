Dolphins 2022 schedule: Opponents set for next year

On Sundays, NFL teams play the game, and they play to win the game—the Raiders and Chargers proved that to us Sunday night. But on every other day of the week, NFL teams—and coaches especially—don’t play the game; they play the Game. The Game is one of politics, of connections and networks, of knowing the right guy, and of knowing the guy who knows the right guy, and wondering how his son’s college baseball career is going—he’s at Brown, right? To play the Game, you don’t scheme and scout and coach; you glad-hand and schmooze. You scramble for job security, for upward mobility, for increased power. The NFL coaching ladder is a rat race, and there’s only one job at the top of each of the 32 molehills. Brian Flores just lost one of them.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO