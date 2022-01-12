ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins 2022 schedule: Opponents set for next year

By Kevin Nogle
The Phinsider
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, there has been a little Miami Dolphins news to start this first week of the offseason. While the NFL playoffs are still ongoing, everything surrounding the Dolphins is focused on the search for the team’s next head coach. After the surprise firing of Brian Flores on...

www.thephinsider.com

Comments / 0

The Ringer

The Dolphins Didn’t Fire Brian Flores Because of His Coaching

On Sundays, NFL teams play the game, and they play to win the game—the Raiders and Chargers proved that to us Sunday night. But on every other day of the week, NFL teams—and coaches especially—don’t play the game; they play the Game. The Game is one of politics, of connections and networks, of knowing the right guy, and of knowing the guy who knows the right guy, and wondering how his son’s college baseball career is going—he’s at Brown, right? To play the Game, you don’t scheme and scout and coach; you glad-hand and schmooze. You scramble for job security, for upward mobility, for increased power. The NFL coaching ladder is a rat race, and there’s only one job at the top of each of the 32 molehills. Brian Flores just lost one of them.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Did You See The Outrage Price For Bills Tickets?

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to face their division rival, New England Patriots, in a wildcard playoff game this Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The hype has already started and the prices that people are asking for tickets is also getting higher by the day. If you...
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Sean McDermott Hints at Former Bills Player Coming Back?

You've probably heard about a pretty big game taking place this weekend at Highmark Stadium. It will feature the New England Patriots coming to Orchard Park to play the Buffalo Bills this Saturday night for a Wild Card Round playoff game. The Bills (11-6) and Patriots (10-7) both finished with...
NFL
NFL

