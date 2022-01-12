ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City’s Hickory Hills Opens for the Season

By Katie Birecki
 22 hours ago

Traverse City’s Hickory Hills Ski Area welcomed eager skiers back to the slopes on Monday.

The opening of the lodge and hill was a week later than usual due to the weather.

Hickory Hills says their opening day was busy, but exciting.

The crew there knows people were looking forward to the opening day, and they’re happy to have people back on the slopes.

“We’re doing good, the snow’s good,” said Hickory Hills Manager Cindy Anderson. “We’re about half open and we still anticipate within the next few weeks to have everything else open.”

Hickory Hills encourages skiers to buy tickets ahead of time online to make the time at the ticket window go faster.

