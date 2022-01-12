ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

11,232 new coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky Wednesday, Jan. 12

By WEKU
 22 hours ago
Kentucky Department for Public Health /

Wednesday afternoon Kentucky reported 11,232 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 952,956.

21 new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 12,455.

The positivity rate is at 27.39% as of Wednesday afternoon.

Find more information about the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky here.

Sam is WEKU's All Things Considered Host and also reports on news of interest in the Commonwealth. She also is responsible for station traffic which includes scheduling of on-air underwriting messages and station promos. Sam is a graduate of Morehead State University and worked for MSU's Public Radio Station WMKY.

Lexington, KY
