Time Capsule Ties

TRN Time Machine travels back 30 years and put together an audio 1992 Time Capsule. Mickey recently posted a time capsule on Retro Ramblings which you can use to follow along while listening to this episode. We talk about important dates from world events, sports, technology, television, and more. We also touch on the economics with retail prices of consumer goods. You’ll also hear the Top 10 most popular movies, songs, and television shows of the year and then finally, a few more notable pop culture facts. continue the conversation by submitting your memories of 1992 to @TRNsocial on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Comments / 0