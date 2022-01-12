ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 federal updates ASCs should know

By Patsy Newitt -
 20 hours ago

Here are seven updates from the federal government since Jan. 1:. 1. Key parts of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccinate-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees took effect Jan. 10 as...

Houston Chronicle

What's in play as justices review vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON - When President Joe Biden announced coronavirus vaccination requirements for private employers and health-care facilities in November, he said the rules would help get people back to work and increase immunization rates nationwide. "Too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good," he said at the time.
Reason.com

Defending OSHA's Vaccine Mandate, Sonia Sotomayor Says 'I'm Not Sure I Understand the Distinction' Between State and Federal Powers

On Friday, when the Supreme Court considered whether it should block enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers, most of the discussion focused on whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has the statutory authority to issue that rule. But the justices and lawyers also touched on a constitutional argument against the mandate, one that hinges on the distinction between state and federal powers.
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Who gets an extra $200 per month?

Social Security checks with the COLA increase are set to go out in days, and some people can expect an increase worth hundreds. The COLA increase was 5.9% due to the inflation caused by COVID-19. The average increase for individuals will be around $92. Some people will see a rise...
FOX40

California sues ‘sharing ministry’ health insurance plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Wednesday sued what the state’s attorney general called a sham health insurance company operating as a “health care sharing ministry” — one the state claims illegally denied members benefits while retaining as much as 84% of their payments. The lawsuit names The Aliera Companies and the Moses family, which […]
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz Flags $40 Million In Federal Funds To Hire More Health Care Workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota will spend $40 million in federal pandemic relief funds to hire more health care workers to help hospitals challenged by staffing as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday. Walz said the state is looking to bring up to 350 more workers, mostly nurses, to work 60-hour weeks for the next two months. The state is working on a contract with a national staffing firm to bring in the new employees, who will be placed at different hospitals across the state based on need. “These next few weeks are going to be something...
FOX 4 WFTX

A look at COVID-19 numbers and hospitals in Southwest Florida

Fort Myers, FLA - Lee Health tells us while the omicron variant appears to cause less severe symptoms, it spreads quicker than previous mutations. Dr. Larry Antonucci, the President and CEO of Lee Health says, "While the omicron variant seems to be less severe it is still making patients sick and making patients sick enough to be in the hospital, to be in the ICU and to be on ventilators."
beckersasc.com

New Jersey ASCs, physician-owner to pay $7.4M to settle fraud allegations

Six New Jersey surgery centers and medical offices affiliated with the Interventional Pain Management Center, owned by Amit Poonia, MD, have agreed to pay $7.4 million to resolve fraud allegations. The lawsuit alleged that the ASCs and medical offices submitted claims for acupuncture procedures using a billing code that mischaracterized...
NBC Philadelphia

Government May Scale Back Medicare Part B Premium Increase

This year's standard premium, which jumped to $170.10 from $148.50 in 2021, was partly based on the potential cost of covering Aduhelm, a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. The manufacturer has since cut the estimated per-patient annual treatment cost to $28,000, from $56,000. Medicare officials are expected this week to...
beckersasc.com

Medical group deals up 121% last quarter: 4 details

The medical group transactions market heated up at the end of last year, more than doubling the number of fourth quarter deals from the previous year. Levin Associates, a market intelligence firm, compiles medical group transactions on a quarterly basis. 1. There were 137 medical group transactions in the fourth...
