Medical lab workers in Texas are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 tests as cases skyrocket nationwide. COVID testing conducted in a lab, which include PCR tests, is an essential public health tool for slowing the spread of the virus. But experts say this recent onslaught of work for people who run the tests is coming on the heels of years of understaffing and burnout in the profession.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO