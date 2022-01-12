HOLIDAY NO DELAY

Book Talk at the Grants Public Library is rescheduled to January 12 due to the library’s closure on Jan. 5. The Northwest New Mexico Solid Waste Authority accepts only corrugated cardboard for recycling. Locations include Smith’s grocery, Roosevelt Avenue, Grants; John Brooks Supermarket, Highway 66, Milan; and Milan Transfer Station, 2305 W. Highway 66, Milan. John Brooks site: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – noon; Grants facility: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Transfer Station: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. No Saturday Hours, call 505-905-8400 or 505-287-4150.
