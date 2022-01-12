ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLIDAY NO DELAY

 1 day ago

Residents who use the Municipal Trash Collection Program, Martin Luther King Day, January 17,...

County encourages recycling trees

Beaufort County residents who have decals are encouraged to bring live Christmas trees to any County Convenience Center during normal hours since recycling live Christmas trees saves landfill space. Trees should be placed in the yard waste bins. For residents who do not have Convenience Center decals, Christmas trees can...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Up-Town on the highway

Reid Kimball isn’t cleaning up on Hwy. 14, but you now can. Kimball last Thursday celebrated a soft opening for his new laundromat, Up-Town Laundry, which is located in the building that was home to Miller Implement Co. in the 1940s and ironically is a stone’s throw away from Tracy’s former laundromat, owned by Richard and Dorothy Stelter.
TRACY, MN
Community Calendar

Book Talk at the Grants Public Library is rescheduled to January 12 due to the library’s closure on Jan. 5. The Northwest New Mexico Solid Waste Authority accepts only corrugated cardboard for recycling. Locations include Smith’s grocery, Roosevelt Avenue, Grants; John Brooks Supermarket, Highway 66, Milan; and Milan Transfer Station, 2305 W. Highway 66, Milan. John Brooks site: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – noon; Grants facility: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; Transfer Station: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. No Saturday Hours, call 505-905-8400 or 505-287-4150.
GRANTS, NM
Sturgis OKs redistricting ordinance

STURGIS — Sturgis residents will want to check the city’s voting ward map before heading to the polls in the coming year. The Sturgis City Council Monday approved second reading of its redistricting ordinance which means the reconfiguration of its voting wards. The process of redrawing the boundaries...
STURGIS, SD
Martin Luther King
Christmas tree disposal scheduled

The holidays are over and towns have made plans for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees. Marion will offer curbside Christmas tree collection during the week of Jan. 10 through Jan. 14. All trees must be curbside by 7 a.m. on the day of regular rubbish collection. Make sure...
Local Notes and Briefs

Please submit Local Notes items to the Editor by Noon on Fridays — editor@advocate-news.com or by phone at 707-969-6091. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call the County Public Health Office at 707-472-2759. To contact the City of Fort Bragg, call 707-961-2823. All Fort Bragg citizens may contact the Fort Bragg Police Department at 707-964-0200 and staff will direct you to the appropriate agency.
FORT BRAGG, CA
JAMES "JIM" FAILLE, 66

Late last week, the Town lost a pillar of our community. Mr. James Faille served as the Town Wiring Inspector for many years and served as a Park Commissioner from 1996-2003. His selfless generosity will be greatly missed. He was a shining example of serving his community with zeal and compassion. As a result of his efforts, particularly this year, Telford Park was festooned with holiday lighting thanks to he and his family. He saw a need and without fanfare rose to the challenge.
PLAINVILLE, MA
Mesquite downtown renovations approved

In a larger project to revitalize Downtown Mesquite, grant funding for renovations on a building over 100 years old were approved. At a Monday meeting, the City Council unanimously approved $2,999 to be reimbursed to property owners upon the completion of an estimated $5,998 facade renovation of the Woodsman of the World building at 201, 203 and 205 W Front St.
MESQUITE, TX
Trash Piling Up

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – From construction to now litter, driving through the streets of both Midland and Odessa has not been a pretty sight lately. Doreen Womack, is the executive director of Keep Midland Beautiful finds it sad to see the amount of trash on the ground along Loop 250.
MIDLAND, TX
Historic mural complete

The work to construct a mural in the 300 block of Main in Newton is nearly complete, the culmination of about years of work. Once the location was selected, a frame was constructed on which to mount the mural which was painted on panels. Workers installed the final panels Jan. 5.
NEWTON, KS
Seven levels of scaffolding

Progress is being made behind the fence at the Museum of Redlands building project at Brookside Avenue and Center Street. A 7,500-square-foot second-floor has been added. This floor will be a climate-controlled archival storage space to keep the treasures of the museum collection from deteriorating over time. Items in the collection will rotate between being displayed in the galleries and protected in storage.
REDLANDS, CA
Cass Street Bridge Closed

As of 6:30pm Wednesday, the Joliet Police Department announced that the Cass Street Bridge is currently out of service. This is the second bridge out of commission, as the Jefferson Street Bridge remains closed for years long repairs. Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest developments.
JOLIET, IL
County updated on COVID-19

Moore County has recently seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to Matt Garner, Moore County interim health director, the county has set a new 7-day COVID-19 record with 142 new cases, surpassing the old record of 94 set on Jan. 8, 2021. Addressing the Moore County Board of Commissioners...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Hope City Board

The Hope City Board held their first meeting of 2022 Tuesday. Following the prayer, pledge,and approval of the minutes, the board addressed agenda items. First up was a request from the Rusty Wheels Antique Engine Club to put a compressor on the property they occupy at Fair Park. City Manager Catherine Cook also noted the city does not currently have an agreement in file with the club and she suggested the city pursue one. The club is open to such an agreement. Rick Williams of the club addressed the board and answered questions. Mayor Still complimented the club on their efforts during the Watermelon Festival. The board approved allowing the club to install the compressor.
HOPE, AR
Commissioners meet Thursday morning

The Churchill County commissioners meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St., Suite 145. If you wish to make public comment, you may provide them at the meeting or via email, no later than 4:30 p.m. the day before the meeting, to: pammoore@churchillcountynv.gov and rpaholke@churchillcountynv.gov.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
County-Wide Calendar

Contact Person: Lindsey Eichner (541-682-3998) Agendas are posted 2 weeks prior to meetings. Packet materials are posted 1 week prior to meeting.
LANE COUNTY, OR

