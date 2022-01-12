HOLIDAY NO DELAY

The Hope City Board held their first meeting of 2022 Tuesday. Following the prayer, pledge,and approval of the minutes, the board addressed agenda items. First up was a request from the Rusty Wheels Antique Engine Club to put a compressor on the property they occupy at Fair Park. City Manager Catherine Cook also noted the city does not currently have an agreement in file with the club and she suggested the city pursue one. The club is open to such an agreement. Rick Williams of the club addressed the board and answered questions. Mayor Still complimented the club on their efforts during the Watermelon Festival. The board approved allowing the club to install the compressor.

HOPE, AR ・ 9 DAYS AGO