WHO's Ryan Counters Brazil's Bolsonaro and Says No Virus Is Welcome

When Jair Bolsonaro survived a knife attack at a 2018 campaign rally and went on to win Brazil's presidency that October, it only fueled die-hard supporters' faith in the man they call "The Myth." But the aura of invincibility around the far-right leader has faded as he enters the last year of his term with his popularity at an all-time low, the economy in recession and Brazil hit by one of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreaks. Complications from that infamous stabbing have likewise dogged the 66-year-old president -- the most recent emerging Monday, when he was rushed to the hospital because of an intestinal obstruction, his latest health problem since the attack. Bolsonaro, who tweeted a picture of himself flashing a thumbs-up from his hospital bed, said he may need surgery to fix the blockage, which forced him to break off a New Year's beach vacation and jet to the hospital in Sao Paulo.

