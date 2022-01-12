ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO's Ryan Counters Brazil's Bolsonaro and Says No Virus Is Welcome

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) - World Health Organization Emergency Director Mike Ryan on Wednesday refuted statements made by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would be welcome and that it could even bring about the end of the pandemic. In an interview earlier, Bolsonaro...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized with intestinal obstruction

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital for tests early Monday after experiencing abdominal discomfort, the government said in a statement. The hospital where he was admitted, Vila Nova Star, said in a statement the president had an intestinal obstruction...
HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro is released from hospital after two days

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday morning in Sao Paulo, and addressed the press. He had been hospitalized for two days after an intestinal obstruction, which forced him to cut short his vacation. On Tuesday, the medical team accompanying him had ruled out the need for surgery.
AMERICAS
jack1065.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro taken to hospital with abdominal pain, doctor says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to hospital in the early hours of Monday with abdominal pain and was being examined to see if surgery might be necessary, Bolsonaro’s doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo told the news website UOL from the Bahamas. The Brazilian TV...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
wincountry.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro will not need surgery on gut blockage, medics say

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need to undergo surgery after being hospitalized due to an intestinal obstruction, the medical team said in a note on Tuesday, adding that the gut blockage has been cleared. According to the note, Bolsonaro is showing a “satisfactory” clinical...
HEALTH
AFP

Bolsonaro: Brazil's polarizing far-right president

When Jair Bolsonaro survived a knife attack at a 2018 campaign rally and went on to win Brazil's presidency that October, it only fueled die-hard supporters' faith in the man they call "The Myth." But the aura of invincibility around the far-right leader has faded as he enters the last year of his term with his popularity at an all-time low, the economy in recession and Brazil hit by one of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreaks. Complications from that infamous stabbing have likewise dogged the 66-year-old president -- the most recent emerging Monday, when he was rushed to the hospital because of an intestinal obstruction, his latest health problem since the attack. Bolsonaro, who tweeted a picture of himself flashing a thumbs-up from his hospital bed, said he may need surgery to fix the blockage, which forced him to break off a New Year's beach vacation and jet to the hospital in Sao Paulo.
POLITICS
Reuters

Indonesia survey finds 85% of population have COVID-19 antibodies

JAKARTA (Reuters) - More than 85% of Indonesia’s population has antibodies against COVID-19, a government-commissioned survey showed, but epidemiologists warned it was not clear whether this immunity could help contain a fresh wave of coronavirus infections. The survey, conducted between October and December by researchers at the University of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

As omicron heats up in the U.S., South Africa says its wave is on the way out

Coronavirus restrictions have been loosened in South Africa as case numbers wane in the country, though the government says that there is still reason for caution. "All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave at a national level," the government said in a statement Thursday, adding that the risk of infection remains "given the high transmissibility of the omicron variant."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geneva#Brasilia#Reuters#Brazilian#Omicron
Shore News Network

Italy Mandates COVID Vaccine For Everyone Over 50

Italy now obligates every adult over 50-years-old to be vaccinated against COVID-19, The Guardian reported. The measure was passed unanimously by the Council of Ministers despite divisions between political parties on Wednesday and took immediate effect, The Guardian reported. The Omicron coronavirus variant put increased pressure on hospitals in Italy,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
kfgo.com

Poland’s president tests positive for COVID-19, top aide says

WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, a top aide tweeted on Wednesday, after several people around him were infected. “The President feels good, is not seriously ill and is under constant medical supervision,” top aide Pawel Szrot said in a tweet. He said the president was in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mix929.com

Argentina hits daily record of 42,032 new coronavirus cases

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina reached a daily record of new coronavirus on Wednesday with 42,032 people testing positive, according to the government, surpassing the previous all-time high of 41,080 cases registered in May. The Health Ministry also said on Wednesday that 26 deaths occurred from the virus recorded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy