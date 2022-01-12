ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tee Higgins a surprise addition to Bengals playoff injury report

By Chris Roling
 22 hours ago
A day after the first practice report of the week signaled good news for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Wednesday report went the opposite direction.

There, it listed star wideout Tee Higgins as limited with a foot issue. He was one of four players listed as limited:

  • CB Ricardo Allen
  • WR Stanley Morgan
  • WR Tee Higgins
  • CB Jalen Davis

The only player who didn’t practice was defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

The Bengals losing Higgins or having him go limited during Saturday’s playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders would obviously be a big deal. He’s second on the team in receiving with 1,091 yards and six scores after having a massive second half of the season.

We’ll know more when the team issues its final injury report on Thursday, though it could always end up being a game-time decision on Saturday afternoon, too.

