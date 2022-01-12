Raiders, Bengals Wednesday injury report: DT Johnathan Hankins misses another practice

It’s looking like a real possibility that Johnathan Hankins could be back on the shelf this week. The big defensive tackle had missed the game against the Colts two weeks ago with a back injury. He was questionable for last Sunday’s game against the Chargers and ended up playing. But now he is back to not practicing with back and knee injuries.

Often times he will rotate in and out with Darius Philon who suffered a serious injury in the game against Chargers and was placed on injured reserve, making the position suddenly potentially lacking depth.

Possibilities for playing the nose tackle position should Hankins be unable to go include three practice squad players — Damion Square, PJ Johnson, and newly added former Steelers DT Isaiah Buggs.

The Bengals got back a couple of players who had missed Tuesday’s practice with CB Ricardo Allen (concussion) and WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring) returning limited. Just DT Josh Tupou was missing from practice.