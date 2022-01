After supplying air-filled tires for more than 100 years, American tiremaker Goodyear has announced that it is trialing airless tires for an autonomous delivery company. Airless tires are the next big thing in sustainability as companies attempt to not only increase the lifetimes of their products but also use more sustainable ingredients in the manufacturing process. Last year, we had covered how Frech tiremaker Michelin was doing both with its airless tires that were being readied for a 2024 launch.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO