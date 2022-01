Almost 2 years since we first heard the term Covid-19 and we are still in this mess. Sporting events are being postponed, some universities are going virtual for the start of the spring semester, and case numbers are skyrocketing. Across the state of North Carolina Covid-19 rates are rising. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO