Celebrities

Jay-Z & Team ROC Client Being Denied Compassionate Release Due To Violation Over Fried Chicken

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Jay-Z has been a major advocate for criminal justice reform through his Team ROC initiative, even fighting on behalf of clients that may be wrongfully imprisoned. One of their current cases has been for a man named Valon Vailes...

