The New Melle Board of Aldermen will meet Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 145 Almeling Street, in New Melle. Each person addressing the Board of Aldermen shall give his/her name and address. Remarks shall be addressed to the Board as a whole and not to any individual member and no question shall be asked any individual member except through the presiding officer. No person other than the Aldermen and the person having the floor shall be permitted to enter into discussion without the permission of the presiding officer.

NEW MELLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO