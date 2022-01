US Consumer Prices rose 7% yoy in December, the highest spike in 4 decades. Core inflation rose 5.5%. Both prints were in line with expectations. US real yields plunged post the CPI release. The Dollar has weakened across the board. We have been highlighting that a lot of Fed hawkishness is already priced in. The price action we are seeing is therefore in line. Majors have broken through their recent resistances. Euro has broken out of its 1.1260-1.1360 trading range. Pound too has overcome the resistance around 1.36 to climb 100 pips. Commodity currencies are trading strong. Gold has surged on lower US real rates. Brent continues to trade close to the USD 85 per barrel mark. Tomorrow's US Retail Sales print will be extremely important for a sense of the underlying consumption demand. While Consumer prices are increasing at a rapid clip, wages have not kept pace. The spending power of consumers is weakening. Disappointing Retail sales print will add to complications for the Fed in deciding on the pace of tightening.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO