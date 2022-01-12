ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan firms want fiscal support, help on yen and commodities: Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – A vast majority of Japanese firms want fiscal support to keep flowing at least through this year, a Reuters poll showed, while two-thirds want help to ease the pain from rising commodity prices and a weaker yen. The results of the Reuters Corporate Survey show...

US News and World Report

Japan to Foresee 5.5 Trln Yen Primary Balance Deficit in FY2025 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finance ministry will estimate that the national government's primary balance deficit will come to 5.5 trillion yen ($48 billion) in fiscal 2025, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday. ($1 = 114.4900 yen) (Reporting by Daniel Leussink)
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

China’s export growth likely eased further in December: Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s export growth likely lost more steam in December as a key economic driver continues to weaken, while imports also slowed and concerns over the Omicron variant weighed on the demand outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Exports in December were expected to have...
ECONOMY
A third of commodity-hungry firms have no deforestation policy – report

LONDON (Reuters) – A third of the 350 companies most exposed to commodities such as palm oil, beef and timber have no policies to ensure their products are not fuelling deforestation, a report by NGO Global Canopy showed on Thursday. Protecting the world’s forests is central to efforts to...
INDUSTRY
Rouble falls sharply past 76 vs dollar as geopolitical concerns weigh

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble fell sharply on Thursday and government bonds fell to more than a three-year low amid growing geopolitical concerns about Moscow’s standoff with the West. The rouble dropped after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Washington’s rejection of Moscow’s key security demands...
WORLD
German industry expects economy to grow by 3.5% in 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s BDI industry association said on Thursday it expected Europe’s largest economy to grow 3.5% this year, giving a more cautious forecast than the government as it warned that companies could face another year of “stop-and-go” business due to the pandemic. “The...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
AFP

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

More than half of people in Europe will likely catch Omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery. Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks and the WHO said Tuesday Omicron could infect half of all people in the region at current rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ShareCast

London close: Commodities help keep FTSE in positive territory

London stocks closed above the waterline on Wednesday, as investors welcomed less hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.81% at 7,551.72, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 0.08% at 23,047.16. Sterling was trading in a mixed state, last gaining 0.46%...
BUSINESS
WDIO-TV

Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy. It blames continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains. The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year. That's down from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
WORLD
The Independent

Trade data: Myanmar teak exports helping fund military rule

American companies are still importing teak from Myanmar despite sanctions imposed after the military seized power last year, a report based on trade data said Tuesday. Teak is one of the most valuable hardwoods, used in yachts, home flooring, doors, window frames and furniture. Myanmar is the biggest producer of the wood, even though its natural forests are dwindling.American importers were still receiving shipments of teak from the Southeast Asian country as recently as December even though sanctions were put in place in April, data from the Panjiva global trade database show. Similar trends have been reported from Europe...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
TRAFFIC

