ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Antonio Conte followed Tottenham ‘club line’ in dropping Tanguy Ndombele against Chelsea

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2EJl_0dk6RXkJ00

Antonio Conte has said he was following the “club line” after he dropped Tanguy Ndombele for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea.

The Frenchman was absent as Antonio Rudiger’s first-half goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win on the evening and a 3-0 aggregate overall as they booked a place in next month’s Wembley final against Liverpool or Arsenal.

Ndombele was booed off during Sunday’s FA Cup win over Morecambe after he took an age to leave the pitch when substituted and Conte has said the decision was made with the club to leave him out.

The Italian told Sky Sports: “It was a technical decision, but I don’t take the decision if I don’t consult the club. There is the club line and I have to follow the club line.”

It was a night where another of Conte’s selections came under the microscope as his decision to play reserve goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini instead of Hugo Lloris backfired.

The Italian was culpable for Chelsea’s winner as he came to punch Mason Mount’s corner but got nowhere near it and the ball hit Rudiger and went in.

Conte said: “I made this decision and I think that Gollini played a good game. In the first game we lost 2-0, today we lost only 1-0. I think that we have to try to think about situations that are much more important than this. Believe me.

“Before my arrival at Tottenham, Pierluigi has always played in Carabao and the (Europa) Conference League. I think when you’re in a team like Tottenham, it’s important also to give chances to the keeper because the keeper, Pierluigi, showed to be reliable.

“Then we have to play three games in seven days against Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea again. I think that he deserved to have this chance and to play an important game.”

Gollini’s error left Spurs with a mountain to climb and their hopes of a comeback were hit by VAR misery as they had two penalties overturned while Harry Kane had a goal disallowed for offside.

Despite the margin of Chelsea’s victory, boss Thomas Tuchel said his side were “playing with fire” in the second leg.

“We lost a bit of control, focus, some important duels and were lucky that suddenly we didn’t concede,” the German said. “We were a bit sloppy and weren’t fully aware of the danger. I had the feeling on the touchline we were playing with fire.

“Second half again, strong start for 15 minutes but again the same story. We conceded a penalty that wasn’t a penalty or a big chance. We struggled to cope with the momentum.

“We had many ball losses, lost many challenges one-on-one. So big space to improve, it wasn’t a super bad game, but it was an OK game and there were some moments and minutes that were good. But there are some that need huge improvement.

“We have to do better but performance-wise over the two matches, we deserved to win. For today, there is a lot to improve.”

The German has been in charge just over a year but has now taken Chelsea to the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup final.

He added: “When you go to the semi-final, of course, everybody wants to get to the final. We are very happy because Wembley is waiting, full house, cup final, this is where you want to be as footballers and coaches.

“This was the target and now we are there. Hard work and two good matches were needed and we did the job.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Napoli target Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele to replace Fabian Ruiz

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there’s plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Could Ndombele replace Ruiz at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte claims Tottenham ‘deserve much more’ amid current struggles

Antonio Conte has said the people at Tottenham Hotspur “deserve much more” as the Italian tries to take the club back to the top tier of English football.Conte has inherited a tough task at Spurs, who are no longer challenging for the top honours after several years of decline.The Italian has spoken at length about the “important gap” the club has to bridge with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool Chelsea and Manchester United and how his side are currently “in the middle”.He has looked forlorn in recent weeks as he saw his side lose a Carabao Cup semi-final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Pierluigi Gollini
Person
Tanguy Ndombele
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal have submitted a formal request to the Premier League asking to postpone their north London derby fixture against Tottenham on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side are suffering from several absences due to a Covid outbreak, injuries and players being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Premier League confirmed the request had been lodged in a statement released on Friday evening and said they will take a final decision on Saturday.“The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal and Tottenham’s differing transfer plans sum up north London derby mood

The different transfer plans sum up the different moods in north London ahead of Sunday’s derby. Where Tottenham Hotspur are tentative and looking to see what they can do, Arsenal are feeling a bit bullish again.Antonio Conte knows that he has to sell to buy, so Spurs are investigating what is actually possible. Daniel Levy thinks there is little value in January. Arsenal are meanwhile still hopeful that a deal can be struck for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.It’s funny how quickly things turn in football. Arsenal have gone from an aimless club undergoing an identity crisis, who couldn’t hope to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tanguy Ndombele training ALONE as manager Antonio Conte and the club separate the Frenchman from Tottenham first team training, with a move away this January now looking certain for the out-of-favour midfielder

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is training alone after being separated from his sides first team duties, according to Football London. Ndombele was not part of Spurs' squad that faced Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday night. The Frenchman's absence comes after he frustrated supporters after walking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Frenchman#Arsenal#Italian#Sky Sports#Conference League#Spurs#Var
The Independent

Antonio Conte happy at Tottenham but ‘will see’ about long-term future

Antonio Conte could not give assurances about his long-term future at Tottenham but insists he is happy at the club.Conte signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season when he joined the club in November as he tries to take Spurs back to the top table of English football.He has inherited a bigger job than he thought, though, and has spoken publicly about how there is an “important gap” between his side and the top four.🎙 “For sure I want to improve the situation. I think that the people deserve much more than this.”Antonio Conte previews Sunday's North...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham slam Premier League over ‘extremely surprising’ Arsenal postponement

Tottenham Hotspur have said they are “extremely surprised” with the Premier League’s decision to call off Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal, adding that they believe the rules set out regarding fixture postponements due to Covid-19 cases are not being followed as intended. The Premier League confirmed they had accepted Arsenal’s request to postpone the fixture on Saturday, with the depleted Gunners without a host of players due to Covid, injury, suspension and some on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.Spurs released their response later in the afternoon, expressing their anger at the decision to postpone the fixture,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Wayne Rooney Disagrees With Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United Claim, He Tells Him Exactly How It Is

Wayne Rooney has corrected former club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo by claiming that Manchester United are a “top-one team” and not a “not top-three.”. United have endured a miserable season and failed in their bid to challenge for the Premier League title, despite heavily reinforcing last summer with the additions of Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City show Chelsea there is no Premier League top two or top three – only a top one

The title race is over now, apparently. You know, the one that ended a few weeks ago. Manchester City already looked like being crowned champions for a fourth time in five years before this twelfth consecutive league win. After it, it seems a nailed-on certainty. There is a faint and remote possibility of a challenge from Liverpool, now 14 points back but with two games in hand. This was a meeting of the top two, though, and it only reinforced the theory that there is in fact only a top one.That was demonstrated not so much by the result, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Man City down Chelsea, Man Utd, PSG & Juventus in action

WATCH: De Bruyne finish gives Man City deserving lead (US only) "Yesterday before training, he still had problems with his hip flexor," the Red Devils boss has said. "I had another conversation with him and we then decided that it doesn't make sense to take him on the journey here. Hopefully he can play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

434K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy