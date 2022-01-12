Patriots-Bills Wild Card Weekend Injury Report: On-Field Edition — Two Absent, Eleven Limited for Patriots on Wednesday

The first on-field injury and practice participation of the 2021 NFL playoffs answered some questions and raised some concerns for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to travel to Orchard Park, New York to take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium at 8:15pm ET.

The Patriots enter this matchup, having finished the season with a 10-7 record, as the sixth seed in the AFC. However, the 11-6 AFC East Champions provide perhaps the toughest test for the Pats in the opening round of the playoffs. Buffalo is among the NFL’s best teams in all three phases of the game. The Bills are well-coached and possess the type of battle-tested experience that will greatly assist them in this postseason matchup.

As a result, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Monday, many of which surrounding the health of some key players.

Here is Wednesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Wrist

DB Kyle Dugger, Hand

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

LB Brandon King, Toe

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What It Means: Patriots

Practicing outdoors, yet inside the confines of Gillette Stadium, the Pats took the field on Wednesday.

While much of the eyes of the Patriots fan base would be fixed on rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Alabama product would not be among the absentees on the field for the Patriots. Barmore was present for practice, and listed as a limited participant with a knee injury.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and linebacker Jamie Collins were sidelined from the team’s initial practice of the postseason. Wynn is listed with both a hip injury, as well as an ankle injury which caused him to exit Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins in the first half.

Collins was not listed on Tuesday’s estimated injury report. However, the veteran linebacker was not present at practice on Wednesday, as the result of an ankle injury. It is unclear whether Collins suffered the injury in the hours leading up to Wednesday's practice.

Cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade were also not spotted after being placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Defensive back Myles Bryant and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste returned to the field, indicating their removal from COVID/Reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS (11-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

WR Cole Beasley, Veteran Rest

FULL AVAILABILITY

DE Efe Obada, Ankle

WR Emmanuel Sanders, Knee

What It Means: Bills

While Tuesday’s walkthrough report painted an optimal picture of health for the Division Champions, Wednesday’s first report only sharpened that image.

The Bills listed only wide receiver Cole Beasley as a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice, citing veteran rest as the reason. Beasley was forced to miss the Week Sixteen meeting between the two teams while on COVID-19/Reserve.

Once again, defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) were both listed as being full participants.

The Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills for a Saturday night showdown during Wild Card Weekend. Kickoff is set for 8:15pm ET on January 15, 2022.