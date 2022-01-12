ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Six ways to help kids maintain a healthy weight

By Katie Faley
osfhealthcare.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important way to set your kids up for successful adulthood is to give them the tools they need to live an active and healthy lifestyle. With childhood obesity on the rise, parents need to teach kids healthy habits early in order to avoid health problems. “Children who are...

www.osfhealthcare.org

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Electronic Devices#Healthy Snacks#Sports Drinks#Osf Healthcare
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Knowridge Science Report

Top 10 worst foods for people with diabetes

One part of living with diabetes everyone has to think about is what they eat. Eating the recommended amount of food from the five food groups, including lots of fruit and vegetables, will provide you with the nutrients you need to live a healthy life. Matching the amount of food...
HEALTH
artvoice.com

Is Oatmeal Good for Weight Loss

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option for many people around the world. But, like other foods, you may have concerns about whether it contributes to your progress as far as losing weight goes. Oatmeal is classified as healthy food, but like every other food, the quality and the amount you...
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Diabetes
foodmatters.com

The Best Diet For Inflammation

All year, the health and wellness industry hasn’t been able to stop talking about inflammation and the impact it’s having on rising levels of chronic illness. I don’t mean the kind of inflammation that happens when you burn a hand or slice a finger. I mean longterm, lasting inflammation that has no obvious site of trauma or cause for concern. The problem with this kind of inflammation is that when left unaddressed, it begins to have a lasting impact on the cells in the body.
FITNESS
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
Fox News

Eat these foods to live a long life, experts say

No one food is a magic bullet. That being said, eating a wholesome, balanced diet coupled with other health-supportive activities like regular exercise and abstaining from cigarettes and alcohol can be an important aspect of maintaining your health. "As a dietitian, I’m always telling people to ‘eat the rainbow’ because...
NUTRITION
sixtyandme.com

5 Foods That Naturally Lower Cholesterol for Women Over 60

For millions of Americans, taking statins – medications like Lipitor and Crestor – to lower cholesterol has become the norm. However, these drugs, while they work, can come with significant side effects. Although most people tolerate the medications just fine, statins can cause body achiness, brain fog, liver...
NUTRITION
boxrox.com

10 Best Principles and Exercises to Heal and Strengthen Shoulders

These principles and exercises to heal and strengthen shoulders will help to cure and prevent aches and pains in your body. Principles and Exercises to Heal and Strengthen Shoulders. Each exercise is chosen by Marcus Filly. He explains further “Whether it’s kipping pull-ups in CrossFit or bench presses in powerlifting,...
WORKOUTS
healththoroughfare.com

Trying to Lose Weight in the New Year? – Here Are the 4 Foods You Should Avoid!

Since 2022 is right around the corner, it’s unavoidable that many people are starting to set resolutions for the new year!. Many of them will definitely be health-related as well, especially after the holidays where people tend to ease up on their fitness and healthy lifestyle in general in favor of some relaxing time with the family and some delicious but often unhealthy meals.
DIETS
dailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods to Control Diabetes

Today, we’ll be going over the top 10 best foods for diabetes control. These are the foods that help manage your roller-coaster blood sugar, and even reverse type 2 diabetes while helping you melt away stubborn belly fat. Make sure you read till the end to learn ONE thing you can do before meals to lower post-meal glucose.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy