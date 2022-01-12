ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Private equity firm TPG raises $1 billion in IPO -source

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 21 hours ago

(Reuters) – Private equity firm TPG raised $1 billion in its U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, at...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Money Morning

Why TPG Stock Is Not a Buy After the IPO

We're not even two full weeks into the year, and already there have been a number of impressive initial public offerings (IPOs). And there's another one this week: TPG stock is set to go public soon. The private equity firm will trade under the ticker TPG, and it aims to...
FORT WORTH, TX
stockxpo.com

TPG Prices IPO at $29.50 a Share

Private-equity firm TPG Inc. priced its initial public offering at $29.50 a share, people familiar with the matter said, in the first big test of the IPO market in the new year. The pricing is at the midpoint of TPG’s projected range for the offering of $28 to $31 apiece....
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Asset management firm TPG prices IPO at $29.50

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) has priced its IPO of 33.9M shares of Class A common stock at $29.50/share, including 28,310,194 shares being offered by the Company and 5,589,806 by an existing investor. Nasdaq trading will commence on January 13, 2022. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.39M shares. TPG intends to use approx....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MarketWatch

TPG stock opens about 12% above IPO price, to value the company at more than $10 billion

TPG Inc.'s stock received a warm reception on its public debut, as the stock opened 11.9% its initial public offering price. The alternative investment firm raised $835.2 million as it sold 28.3 million shares in the IPO, which priced overnight at $29.50 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $28 and $31 a share. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $33.00 at 12:33 p.m. Eastern for 2.4 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $10.1 billion. Since the open, the stock has added slightly to gains to trade up 12.4% at $33.15. The company went public on rather downbeat day for recently-IPO'd stocks, as the Renaissance IPO ETF dropped 3.5% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.6%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

PE Firm TPG Goes Public as IPO Window Appears to Be Closing

Private equity firm TPG Inc. priced its initial public offering at the midpoint of its marketed range, marking the first IPO out of the gate in 2022. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that TPG and one of its investors sold the shares Wednesday for $29.50 each. TPG and China Life Insurance Group had offered 33.9 million shares at a price of between $28 and $31 a share.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Private Equity Firms Facing More Questions in FTC Merger Reviews

FTC Chair Khan concerned about private equity business models. The Federal Trade Commission is ramping up its scrutiny of private equity mergers and acquisitions, in keeping with the Biden administration’s focus on stricter antitrust enforcement. The FTC has started asking a broader set of questions about the private equity...
ECONOMY
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers-based commercial landscapers receive private equity firm investment

Fort Myers-based Juniper Landscaping, a growing commercial landscaping platform expanding its presence throughout the state, received an undisclosed platform investment from New York private equity firm Bregal Partners. The investment is expected to accelerate the family-owned company’s acquisition strategy as it operates a network of 15 local branches serving more...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Tpg#Private Equity Firm#Initial Public Offering#Reuters
MarketWatch

Popular to raise dividend by 22%, buy back $500 million in stock this year

Popular Inc. BPOP, -0.01% said Wednesday it expects to repurchase $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and that it raised its quarterly dividend by 22%, to 55 cents a share from 45 cents. The Puerto Rico-based financial services company's new dividend will be payable in the second quarter of 2022. Based on Tuesday's stock closing price of $92.57, the new annual dividend would imply a dividend yield of 2.38%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
irmagazine.com

Firm seeks to bring private equity strategy to public markets

A new firm launched by one of the co-founders of a leading distressed investment firm and a senior lecturer from Harvard Business School is seeking to bring private equity returns to public market investors through a proprietary investment strategy. PEO Partners, which launched on Monday, has been managing its flagship...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Radio Business Report

Top Software-Focused Private Equity Firm Buys Xytech

LOS ANGELES — It’s considered to be a leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media industries, thanks in large part to MediaPulse, which provides scheduling, automation, asset management, billing and cost recovery for broadcasters, media services companies and transmission facilities. As of today, it is...
SOFTWARE
GlobeSt.com

Private Equity Firm to Focus on 'Growing Secondary Markets'

Atalaya Capital Management, an alternative asset manager focused on private credit and special opportunities investing, announced the final close of its inaugural real estate private equity fund, Atalaya Commercial Real Estate Fund I (ACRE). The fund closed with more than $100 million, including commitments from new and existing investors and...
REAL ESTATE
naturalgasworld.com

Private equity firm backs Panama gas power project with $175mn loan

The project will improve the reliability of power supply in Panama by diversifying its sources of energy, GIP said. Private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) announced on January 11 that with co-investors it had lent $175mn to fund the construction of a 670-MW gas-fired power plant in Panama. GIP...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Japan’s Mizuho to acquire U.S. private equity agent Capstone, source says

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group plans to acquire U.S. private equity placement agent Capstone Partners, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese lender looks to beef up its investment banking business. Dallas, Texas-based Capstone helps private equity firms find limited partners to invest in their...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy