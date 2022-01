BTT Coin Price has been trading in a paralle channel for over 4 months. The Bollinger Bands indicate that the coin is consolidating. BTT Coin Price has been trading between a parallel descending channel since September 2021. The coin has formed a triple top with the resistance trend line and a double bottom with the support trendline. The coin has been trading in a narrow range within the parallel range lately. This is visible on the chart with the Bollinger Bands narrowing down. The coin has been going about the mean of the Bollinger Bands indicator for close to a month now. The volumes for the coin having been declining steadily over the last month and a half. The coin has a strong support at $ 0.0023 and a resistance at $ 0.0031.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO