Darrin Hollyman’s interest in architecture began way back in elementary school, when his family’s home was destroyed in a fire. His parents were looking at rebuilding the structure, and brought home plan books, which sparked the interest of young Hollyman, who was in sixth grade. While those plans never came to fruition, Hollyman remained interested in home design, and between high school and college took a job framing houses in his hometown of Florence on the Oregon coast. After attending college in Arizona to earn an associate’s degree in architectural design, Hollyman returned to Oregon, where he began working for an architect in Florence, followed by a structural engineer in Eugene, soaking up more industry knowledge each year.

