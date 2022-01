Here's an update on a series of burglaries of people's homes that took place in Delaware County back in July and August that The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has been investigating along with help from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police. After acquiring evidence, an arrest of two men from Morris, Randy L. Hawkins and George Klinger III took place on August 17 by Sheriff's deputies, and items that had been stolen from residences were found in their possession. At that arrest, both men were linked to a Town of Hamden home burglary and charged with Burglary in the First Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm, and Criminal Mischief.

DELAWARE COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO