By now we’ve all had an opportunity to process the last of a string of bitter Ravens defeats during the 2021 season, this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even if the Ravens had won the game, this weekend would be no different for all of us and the team. We’d all be watching from home or Lib’s Grill or you favorite watering hole, thanks to the Patriots inability to take care of business last weekend in South Florida against the Dolphins.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO