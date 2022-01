DASH Token has been trading in the range between $ 114 and $ 156 for over a month and a half now. The coin has stuck to range bound behavior over a large part of 2021. DASH Token has been trading between the range of $ 114 and $ 156 since the beginning of December 2021. The token has now formed a double top and double bottom pattern in this range and it remains ro be seen how the coin behaves at the support and resistance as these are key levels. The coin was earlier trading between $ 114 and $ 284 zone for most part of 2021. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is giving a neutral signal. The support at $ 114 is very strong and has not been broken since almost a year now. The current resistance is crucial for any breakout possibility for the coin, and traders need to keep an eye on that level.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO