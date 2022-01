All hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue are “out alive and safe,” said Texas governor Greg Abbott and police confirmed that the suspect is deceased. A gunman had taken hostages at a synagogue in Texas and was demanding the release of a convicted murderer known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a US prison.Police in Colleyville, on the outskirts of Fort Worth, were called to the Congregation Beth Israel at 10.41am on Saturday and were still negotiating with the hostage taker more than 11 hours later at 9pm.Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller later told the media that the suspect...

