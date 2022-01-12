ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Spector dies at 78

By Elizabeth Faddis, Washington Examiner
 20 hours ago

Rock icon Ronnie Spector has died at the age of 78. Spector was the lead singer of the musical group The Ronettes, known for their hit song "Be My Baby," which was featured in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, starring Patrick Swayze...

