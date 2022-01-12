All Police Jury Offices Will Be Closed In Commemoration Of Dr. King Holiday

When the word got out that Meeks Lounge was connecting with Circle 7 for a new experience of eating on the Northside of Lake Charles, the excitement was in the air. Not only were they going to offer the Crawfish services that Circle 7 had gotten people accustomed to, but they were also going to offer Fried Chicken that the reviews from locals were talking about. I remember going over there with one of my co-workers to try out the Fried Chicken, and all I can say is that there was no disappointment at all.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO