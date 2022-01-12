ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

All Police Jury Offices Will Be Closed In Commemoration Of Dr. King Holiday

By Erik Tee
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

This Monday we all recognize and pay our respects to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr for the annual King holiday. With that being said all of The Calcasieu...

107jamz.com

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

F.K. White One Of Several CPSB Schools Closing Due To COVID

Tuesday, January 11, the Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB), announced the temporary closures of S.J. Welsh Middle School and LeBlanc Middle School from January 12, through Thursday, January 13 due to increasing COVID-19 cases. CPSB reported they don't have enough substitutes to fill in for the going number of teachers and staff to continue face-to-face learning for the next two days. In a statement, the school board said to many members of the staff have to quarantine after testing positive for the virus.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Both Gunmen Wanted for Young Dolph’s Murder Arrested – Report

The two gunmen wanted for the murder of Young Dolph are now reportedly in police custody. Memphis' Action News 5 reports that earlier this afternoon (Jan. 11), 23-year-old suspected gunman Justin Johnson, a.k.a. rapper Straight Dropp, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Indiana. The second individual, Cornelius Smith, 32, was already in custody at Desoto County Jail in Desoto, Miss. for a previous arrest from Dec. 9.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Sulphur, LA
Sulphur, LA
Crime & Safety
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles ‘Live At The Lakefront’ Dates Announced

Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana get ready because Live At The Lakefront is coming back and this year will be their 10th anniversary. The popular concert series is coming back in 2022 and the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA & First Federal Bank of Louisiana have announced the dates for the upcoming concert series.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Severe Weather Possible for Lafayette and Lake Charles

Quick, what was the weather like last weekend? I know, it's an unfair question. You've slept since then and last weekend was New Year's weekend. It was warm. Remember how we spent Christmas in "summer mode" and that all ended last weekend? Well, this weekend's weather is going to be similar and actually maybe a little rowdier.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Names New President & Vice President

It's official, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has a new President and Vice President. CPPJ spokesperson Tom Hoefer announced the election took place January 6 during their regular scheduled meeting where jury members elected Tony Stelly as its 2022 president, replacing Brian Abshire who currently serves District 4. Anthony Bartie will serve as CPPJ's newly elected Vice President. Both members come highly qualified to assume the new roles of service. Stelly in particular has been down this road with the CPPJ before since being elected in 2003.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Home Cooking Relief In Lake Charles For Kentucky Residents Affected By Tornado

This Sunday "This Is Home Festival", and Lake Charles Toyota will be teaming up to help provide relief to those areas that were impacted by tornadoes in Kentucky through an initiative called "This is Home Cooking". Volunteers will be gathered at Lake Charles Toyota, 3905 Gerstner Memorial Blvd. It will begin at noon with Gumbo being packaged in one-gallon containers, They will then be frozen and sent off to the impacted areas.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
107 JAMZ

Meeks 2 Go & Circle 7 Closes North Lake Charles Location

When the word got out that Meeks Lounge was connecting with Circle 7 for a new experience of eating on the Northside of Lake Charles, the excitement was in the air. Not only were they going to offer the Crawfish services that Circle 7 had gotten people accustomed to, but they were also going to offer Fried Chicken that the reviews from locals were talking about. I remember going over there with one of my co-workers to try out the Fried Chicken, and all I can say is that there was no disappointment at all.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Services For Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon

Former Lake Charles Police Chief, Don Dixon will be laid to rest today. Dixon served the greater Lake Charles area for roughly 17 years. He was head of the Lake Charles Police Department until his retirement in 2019. Dixon began his career in law enforcement as an FBI agent at the age of 24. He would work with the FBI for 26-years before becoming Chief of Police.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Was This 1981 Documentary Accurate About Lake Charles Being A Growing Metropolis?

I moved here 20 years after this documentary was made by Louisiana Public Broadcasting. I have lived here for over 2 decades, and I have seen a lot of businesses come and go. I have also made a lot of friends that I have seen leave and take up residence in other cities for better opportunities. I remember talking with my brothers who were in the military, and they talked about their time being stationed at Fort Polk as well, and driving to Lake Charles to Ball's Auditorium for fun and live entertainment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Jury#Dr King#Commemoration#Call Waste Management
107 JAMZ

Top 10 Spots In Lake Charles To Kick Off Crawfish Season

Crawfish season is here and local establishments are gearing up for all you crazy Cajuns to get your fill on Louisiana mud bugs. Crawfish season last year was devasted by the destruction of Hurricane Laura and the record freeze we had in South Louisiana. Not only did the crop start later than usual but the size of crawfish was a lot smaller than we were used to. Read more about it here.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

New COVID Testing Sites Open in Lake Charles Area in Response To Winter Surge

To be clear, COVID-19 cases are soring in Louisiana. Since the 2021 Christmas holidays, the state has seen a record high 30,000+ new COVID cases. Here in Calcasieu Parish, there have been more than 1,000 new cases and counting. Region 5 Medical Director, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh told KPLC that Southwest Louisiana is starting the new year with larger cases than any of the previous COVID surges that we’ve had to date.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Things You Should Know Attending Your First Mardi Gras Ball In Lake Charles

Last year really put a damper on Louisiana for several reasons. One of those was because we didn't get the chance to have many of the often sought-after Mardi Gras balls to attend. I used to be a part of a local Mardi Gras Krewe myself and one thing they know how to do is have a good time. Well, this year many of them are returning and things are getting started as early as this weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

The Lake Charles Civic Center Sign Is Gone

Being born and raised right here in Lake Charles, I happened to notice when things look different in my beautiful city. I noticed just that yesterday when I was leaving the radio station and driving by the Lake Charles Civic Center. I looked up and noticed that the civic center...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
107 JAMZ

Mardi Gras Events For Lake Charles This Week Jan. 5-8

The Christmas and New Year holidays are behind us so what does that mean for Southwest Louisiana? It's now Mardi Gras season. We spoke with Angie Manning with the Southwest Louisiana tourist bureau who gave us all the info you need to know for this week's Mardi Gras events going on in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy