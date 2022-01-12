ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants look for 'fresh start' with new coach & GM

By Michael Eisen
giants.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – John Mara said he would be patient. He wanted to be patient. But after evaluating the wreckage of the Giants' 2021 season, Mara decided the coach of the team could no longer be Joe Judge, whom he dismissed yesterday after two seasons. "We just...

www.giants.com

giants.com

Joe Judge relieved of duties as Giants head coach

Joe Judge has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the New York Giants, the team announced Tuesday. "Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction," said team president John Mara. "We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization.
NFL
NJ.com

Here’s why John Mara says he ‘blew it up’ and fired Joe Judge after Dave Gettleman’s forced retirement

John Mara insists there was no final straw for Joe Judge. “It was just a culmination of things,” Mara, the Giants’ co-owner, said Wednesday, a day after he fired Judge as his coach. “We just got to a point where I thought we had dug ourselves a hole so deep that I didn’t see a clear path to getting out of it, unless we completely blew it up and started all over again with a new general manager and new head coach.
NFL
FanSided

John Mara promised a fresh start for New York Giants, but is still stuck in old ways

John Mara has vowed a fresh start and clean-sweep for the New York Giants, but as a GM search begins is still empowering family members who have had personnel input for years. John Mara promised, following Dave Gettleman’s retirement as general manager and the New York Giants moving on from head coach Joe Judge, that a fresh start and clean-sweep was coming for his franchise that has lost 100 games since 2012 but is delivering yet another half-measure.
NFL
Tom Coughlin
Newsday

'No package deals' for next Giants coach/GM

In the past six years, John Mara has stood up at four different news conferences and, with great optimism and enthusiasm each time, introduced the new head coach or general manager he was hiring. Within that same timeframe, all have now been fired. He knows it’s as much an indictment...
NFL
New York Sports Nation

Giants Ownership is Adding an Unnecessary Dynamic to a GM Search that SHOULD be Completely Unbiased

The Monday after the last week of the NFL season is also known as “Black Monday.” This is due to the firings of Head Coach’s and General Managers across the NFL. To many Giants fans dismay, Big Blue did not really take part in Black Monday. They let their now former General Manager, Dave Gettleman, “retire”, after 4 losing seasons rather than fire him. Although many fans wanted to see him fired, his retiring did lead to the start of the Giant’s General Manger search of candidates across the NFL. What came off as a bit confusing, was the Giants handling of Head Coach Joe Judge. Judge did not speak to the media yesterday, and in Co-Owner’s John Mara and Steve Tisch’s press releases, there was no mention of Coach Judge. When player’s spoke, they said that Judge had just led a team meeting that left them under the impression that he was coming back. Josina Anderson released a report backing this up, but then by the end of the day, Mike Garafolo reported that ownership was going to let the new General Manager decide on who the Head Coach is going to be. So that begs the question:
NFL
GiantsCountry

John Mara: New GM, Head Coach to Decide Giants for Life

If Giants co-owner John Mara got his way, he'd probably like to see running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones (among others) become Giants for life. But don't expect Mara to lay down that edict when his still-to-be-determined general manager and head coach arrive in the building, as it will be that combination of general manager and head coach who will have the loudest say in who gets the "lifer" status.
NFL
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
NESN

How Patriots’ Steve Belichick Reacted To Brian Flores’ Dolphins Firing

Brian Flores’ stunning ouster in Miami was good for the New England Patriots from a competitive standpoint. But from a personal perspective, Steve Belichick was sad to see Flores go. Belichick worked under and alongside Flores for years in New England. He said news of the Dolphins’ decision Monday...
NFL
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
