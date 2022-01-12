ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

The cowboy arts

holyokeenterprise.com
 1 day ago

I’m a shop rat. Always have been. If I wasn’t working on my cattle or other FFA projects, I was more than likely to be found in our shop. I was also a vocational student, which meant in my last three years in high school, I spent an hour every day...

www.holyokeenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Coast Journal

Arts Alive

Presented by Eureka Main Street. Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open once again. However, an emphasis on COVID safety precautions to keep patrons and staff safe requires everyone to wear masks indoors during the event. ABOVE AND BEYOND CREATIONS 339 Second St. Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop featuring...
EUREKA, CA
beverlypress.com

Digital art

Vellum LA, a gallery for digital art, is holding an exhibition titled “Elsewhere is a Negative Mirror” running from Thursday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 13. Curated by Jesse Damiani and Sinziana Velicescu, the exhibition will feature works by artists exploring places and architecture in digital forms. “Elsewhere is a Negative Mirror” will also feature an online auction in partnership with SuperRare and will include works by Saks Afridi, Kirk Finkel, Vince Fraser, Mari.K, Petecia Le Fawnhawk and Deep Light Labs, Nate Mohler, Sabrina Ratté, Nicolas Sassoon, Kristen Roos and Thato Tatai. Viewing is by appointment only from 1-6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. 7673 Melrose Ave. vellumla.com.
VISUAL ART
akronschools.com

Art Inspiration

The Akron Art Museum recently featured an exhibit titled Afterimages: Geometric Abstraction and Perception. Our learners shared this experience during a walking field trip to the museum. This visit served as an inspiration for Coach Crum’s class to create their own digital art on the 3D printer in our Digital Fabrication Lab connected to our Learning Commons library makerspace. We are looking forward to an exhibit and virtual presentation of this artwork later this month. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.
AKRON, OH
Florida Weekly

NOTABLES IN THE ARTS

A. Watching people enjoy what I have created and have fun. When people are laughing and enjoying the fellowship of others, it is so delightful! I always say it’s like watching kids on a playground. Q. What would your best friend say is your best quality?. A. Honesty and...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cowboy#Furniture#Cooking#French
columbiacountymag.com

Art Exhibit

Sacred Heart Cultural Center will have an exhibition of the works of Ann Marie Dalis and Tom Swift in the Art Hall January 6 – February 25. An Art Reception is scheduled for 4 – 6 p.m. Thursday, January 6 in the Great Hall, and the exhibit can be seen in the Art Hall 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.
AUGUSTA, GA
mauimagazine.net

The Art of Glass

Imagine a world without glass. Not only would our homes be pretty darn dark, but we’d have no eyeglasses, mirrors, telescopes, windshields or fiber optics. Technological advancements in surgery, lighting, telephones and the internet would not exist. For these reasons and more, 2022 has been declared the International Year of Glass.
MAKAWAO, HI
North Coast Journal

Arts! Arcata

For a list of artists, venues and hours for Arts! Arcata, visit www.ArcataMainStreet.com. This month we will also feature music and local art vendors in the plaza center circle. Thank you for wearing your mask, staying safe and supporting local arts. Arcata Artisans 883 H St. Annual group exhibit featuring...
ARCATA, CA
The Dickinson Press

Arts & Entertainment

Jay checks out The Horsepower Barn on this episode of 'Rides with Jay Thomas'. Usually, when you think of barns, you think of animals. But this place is packing some Pontiac horsepower.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Starbucks
coveteur.com

The Art of the Stack

If you were on Tumblr circa the early 2010s—or Instagram, or any form of online media, for that matter—then you’re likely no stranger to the concept of “arm candy.” Budding bloggers posted images where friendship bracelets posed next to Cartier LOVE cuffs, scrunchies framed oversized rose gold watches, and bangles clattered against even more bangles. It paralleled the era’s adherence to feminine glamour met with full skirts and stiletto heels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
cranberryeagle.com

The art of the toast

Love should be spontaneous but never the toasts, wedding vows and speeches that celebrate a marriage. Two experts of public speaking say anyone trying to “wing it” through a wedding toast or speech is asking for failure. Allison Peiritsch of Slippery Rock University's Department of Communications, who had...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
cascadebusnews.com

Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2022 is Back in the Saddle Again

(Photo | Courtesy of Northwest Horse Fair & Expo) The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022, presented by Akins Trailers, is back in the saddle again. The equine extravaganza will gallop into Albany, Oregon, March 25 through March 27, 2022 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center. The expo will feature top-notch clinics and workshops, exciting equine entertainment, tons of trade show shopping and a chance to interact with horses — up close and personal — all for one low admission price! Now in its 21st year, this family-friendly expo is the perfect event for horse owners and horse lovers of all ages, with something for everyone.
ALBANY, OR
navarrocountygazette.com

Cinema Corsicana

Local movie makers discuss the art of Navarro County filmmaking. Robert Johnson sits down at one of the local downtown coffee shops to discuss the release of his newest film, the mystery-thriller Night Night, directed by Niki Koss. The film saw release on Apple TV in November, and has since been running the indie film circuit, with an early December premiere in Dallas.
CORSICANA, TX
Pratt Tribune

LOCAL NEWS

The Lemon Park Christmas Lights display has long been a seasonal favorite of local citizens and for many with or without ties to Pratt. More than 80 lighted displays are up for walking or drive by viewing from the end of November until throught the first week of January in Pratt’s Lemon Park. Deb Goyen, lights committee chairperson, since the project’s inception,
PRATT, KS
Santa Barbara Edhat

Festive Santa Barbara Mission

Not only looks trashy but the symbolism is odd. Christmas Trees are not Christian. Red and Green colors are not Christian. Not sure what the wreaths (?) represented except they are clearly not something from the place of Jesus or the beginning of the Christian Church. SBTownie. 1. Jan 03,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
visitlodi.com

Lodi Events

No matter what time of year you visit, Lodi California offers visitors an abundance of entertainment options with our numerous festivals and events. Visitors can appreciate nature at the Sandhill Crane Festival or experience the arts at the First Friday Art Hop. Visitors will not want to miss Lodi wine events including Zinfest, Lodi Wine & Chocolate Weekend, and the School Street Wine Strolls. During the holidays join us for the Lodi Parade of Lights or the Festival of Trees.
LODI, CA
wcbe.org

Arts + Life

Food Insecurity in Central Ohio: Malik Perkins of the Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Dan Skinner talks with Malik Perkins, Public Relations Manager at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective about the state of food insecurity in Ohio, efforts to…. LePique and Grandpré: The Hot Air Balloon Duel. ,. In 1808, a lover's...
OHIO STATE
vpr.org

Omicron And The Arts

How one performing arts center is trying to adapt to the latest surge in COVID infections. Plus, a bill to create a child welfare office, another lieutenant governor candidate, and remembering Ronald Chesney.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mountain Democrat

The Arts: The art of optimism in 2022

If there is one thing we have learned over the past two years, it is that we have no control over massive events that come sweeping into our lives. Yet, we have complete control over how we choose to respond to them. We can respond negatively with fear or optimistically...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fredericksburg Standard

Santa Fly-In

Visitors from all over the Hill Country and beyond came to watch as the “Real” Santa made one last stop before the big day. The excitement built as Santa’s pilot radios their position “Santa is five miles out.”. Santa 1 did a flyby and he waved...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Colby College

Art as Freedom, Art as Healing

Olivia Hochstadt ’21 curates exhibition of artwork made by prisoners in Maine. When Chris looks out his window, he sees a concrete wall. When he paints, however, he envisions a different scene. On his canvas, bright trees intermingle with their own shadows. Behind them, darkening skies vignette traces of pale sunlight illuminating the painting’s center.
WATERVILLE, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy