The cowboy arts

Vellum LA, a gallery for digital art, is holding an exhibition titled “Elsewhere is a Negative Mirror” running from Thursday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 13. Curated by Jesse Damiani and Sinziana Velicescu, the exhibition will feature works by artists exploring places and architecture in digital forms. “Elsewhere is a Negative Mirror” will also feature an online auction in partnership with SuperRare and will include works by Saks Afridi, Kirk Finkel, Vince Fraser, Mari.K, Petecia Le Fawnhawk and Deep Light Labs, Nate Mohler, Sabrina Ratté, Nicolas Sassoon, Kristen Roos and Thato Tatai. Viewing is by appointment only from 1-6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. 7673 Melrose Ave. vellumla.com.
