The cowboy arts

(Photo | Courtesy of Northwest Horse Fair & Expo) The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022, presented by Akins Trailers, is back in the saddle again. The equine extravaganza will gallop into Albany, Oregon, March 25 through March 27, 2022 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center. The expo will feature top-notch clinics and workshops, exciting equine entertainment, tons of trade show shopping and a chance to interact with horses — up close and personal — all for one low admission price! Now in its 21st year, this family-friendly expo is the perfect event for horse owners and horse lovers of all ages, with something for everyone.

ALBANY, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO