It's the time of year for giving... or "newness". And maybe what you and your family needs in your life is a new furry family member. Naya is at the Tri-Country Humane Society and she might be just the thing that will make everything complete. She is about 2 years old, loves kids, other pets and is completely treat driven. Kate, a representative from the TCHS says that this dog is completely motivated by treats and food. She recently had a litter of puppies, about 8 or 9 of them, and they have all been adopted. Now, mama just needs a home.

PETS ・ 16 DAYS AGO