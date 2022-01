Comparing rates of preeclampsia among US-born Black women versus those who immigrated to the country indicate race alone doesn’t account for the condition’s prevalence. A novel analysis of medical records for a racially diverse group of more than 6,000 women has added to evidence that some combination of biological, social, and cultural factors is likely responsible for higher rates of preeclampsia among Black women born in the United States compared with Black women who immigrated to the country.

