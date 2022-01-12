Police chase dirt bike rider in NW Harris County

A police chase Wednesday afternoon in northwest Harris County was not the typical high-speed pursuit.

A dirt bike rider led authorities on a pursuit for about 45 minutes. Authorities detained one person in the 4700 block of Live Meadow Lane.

It's not clear what started the pursuit. The rider could be seen weaving in and out of traffic at times.

