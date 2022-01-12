ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Police chase dirt bike rider in NW Harris County

 15 hours ago

A police chase Wednesday afternoon in northwest Harris County was not the typical high-speed pursuit.

A dirt bike rider led authorities on a pursuit for about 45 minutes. Authorities detained one person in the 4700 block of Live Meadow Lane.

It's not clear what started the pursuit. The rider could be seen weaving in and out of traffic at times.

Tammy Krause
12h ago

I have seen many times these types riding those dirt bikes up and down Mason and Fry Road recklessly and dangerously not giving any respects to other drivers.

