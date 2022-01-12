ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK-Based Electric Vehicle Company Accused of Misleading Investors in SPAC Merger

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court against United Kingdom-based electric vehicle maker...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

PwC Signs Off Plans to Double Size of its UK Legal Arm

The 'huge investment' will involve the Big Four firm focusing on what it calls legal business solutions. PwC has laid out ambitious plans to double the size of its U.K. legal business in the coming years. Teresa Owusu-Adjei, PwC’s U.K. head of legal, said that the professional services giant’s board...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurance merger forms new holding company

UIM Holding Group and its subsidiary, Universal Fire & Casualty Company (UFCIC) have merged with Shield Indemnity to form a new property and casualty-focused holding company, Universal Shield Insurance Group (USIG). “Under the umbrella of Universal Shield, UFCIC and Shield Indemnity will serve the commercial P&C marketplace as a multi-line,...
BUSINESS
Ubergizmo

Razer Accused Of Being Misleading With Its Zephyr Mask

At the start of 2021, Razer took the wraps off its Zephyr face mask. It is a mask designed to be reusable and has a rather interesting cyberpunk-looking design, complete with RGB lights and such. It was also initially claimed to come with N95-grade filters that could potentially help users protect themselves against the coronavirus.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Law.com

24-Lawyer Private Equity and M&A Firm Debuts In Paris

A private equity-focused law firm has opened in Paris, founded by partners with deep experience and ties to Big Law that they hope will help surmount rising competition in France’s red-hot deal market. Mermoz launches in the French capital with a 24-lawyer team, including eight partners, offering advice in...
BUSINESS
San Diego Business Journal

Pardes Bioscience Nets $199M in SPAC Merger

Another one of San Diego’s promising young biotechs has gone public via Wall Street’s SPAC merger route. In late December, Carlsbad-based Pardes Biosciences merged with special purpose acquisition company FS Development Corp. II and began trading on the Nasdaq under the stock symbol PRDS. Pardes Biosciences joins a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Vehicle Company#Electric Vehicles#Investors#Pomerantz Llp#Arrival Sa#Ciig Merger Corp#Law Com Radar
Reuters

M&C investor sets out all share merger plan

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The biggest shareholder in M&C Saatchi is proposing an all share exchange merger with her acquisition vehicle to provide more deal firepower for the British advertising group and bolster its tech capabilities, her company said on Friday. M&C said on Thursday that Vin Murria, its...
BUSINESS
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cenntro becomes public company after merger

Electric vehicle company Cenntro Electric Group Ltd., which is opening a Jacksonville plant, became publicly traded by completing a merger on New Year’s Eve. New Jersey-based Cenntro merged with an existing public company based in Australia called Naked Brand Group Ltd., which operated an online retail site for Frederick’s of Hollywood products.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
FOXBusiness

Be investors in companies, not traders: David Bahnsen

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Sony beefs up electric vehicle ambitions with plans for new company

Japanese electronics firm Sony Group Corp plans to launch a company in spring 2022 to explore entering the electric vehicle market, signaling ambitions to claim a slice of the fast-growing market for green mobility. Announcing the new company, Sony Mobility Inc, in a news conference ahead of the CES technology...
BUSINESS
Dealerscope

Sony Forms Company to Explore Launch of Electric Vehicles at CES 2022

Electric vehicles (EVs) seem to be a gateway technology to auto manufacturing, even for storied consumer electronics companies better known for more traditional gadgets. On the eve of the opening of the 2022 CES, Sony said that it had formed a new company — Sony Mobility Inc. — aimed at “exploring a commercial launch of Sony EVs (electric vehicles),” in the words of Sony Group Corp. Chairman, President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, who made the announcement at a live Las Vegas-held press event. As a preamble to this statement, the occasion was also used to showcase the follow-up prototype to Sony’s Vision S concept electric car, which had been displayed with great fanfare at the last live CES in January 2020: the new Vision S SUV.
BUSINESS
Inside Higher Ed

Chegg Accused of Cheating Investors

A lawsuit filed last month in federal district court argues that the education-technology company Chegg misled investors by failing to make clear the company’s growth was a temporary effect of the migration of courses online in response to the pandemic and was “largely due to the facilitation of cheating—an unstable business proposition—rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Benzinga

Sony To Establish Separate Company Focused On Manufacturing Electric Vehicles: What You Need To Know

Japan’s Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) said on Wednesday it will launch a mobility company in spring this year as it looks to foray into the electric vehicle space. What Happened: The Tokyo-based multinational conglomerate that is best known for making video-game consoles and other electronic products said it is well-positioned as a "creative entertainment company" to redefine mobility, given its strength in cloud, sensors and entertainment.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy