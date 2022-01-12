ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Below Deck Star Captain Lee Rosbach Praises Rachel Hargrove As “Unequivocally One Of The Best Chefs” He Has Ever Worked With

By Karolina
 23 hours ago
Rachel Hargrove’s professional relationship with Captain Lee Rosbach has come a long way since she told him to “eat my cooter” during Season 8 of Below Deck . After reading through an outrageous preference sheet, the chef became irate and abruptly quit , leaving the crew scrambling mere hours before the next charter.

Rachel did return the next morning, and was welcomed back with open arms by a grateful crew.  Which does bring up the point, is there any other crew member that Captain Lee would be so forgiving?  Perhaps only to Below Deck alum Kate Chastain .  How valuable would a person have to be not to have Captain Lee send them packing with a one-way ticket?

Well, according to Captain Lee and many happy charter guests now, Rachel IS that talented.  She IS that valuable to the crew.  Indeed, our favorite stud of the sea said as much to the Dailymail during recent interview.

Not only is she immensely talented, but Captain Lee also praised her character.  “ Rachel is about as honest as it gets,” he said, “I’ve worked with her closely and when push comes to shove she’s in the galley, regardless of what she has to work with, she delivers.”

That includes a multi-course dinner blended to perfection for a recent charter guest who went on vacation after a bike accident that forced her to have her jaw wired shut. Because, apparently the proportions can’t just be thrown in the blender willy-nilly.

Captain Lee continued, “ Rachel is unequivocally one of the best chefs I’ve ever worked with, in terms of talent, knowledge, and just if she’s there, she’s not gonna let you down.”

It seems that the instability Below Deck has had recently with chefs may be a thing of the past.  Of course, that’s assuming Rachel would be back for more seasons. Captain Lee certainly wants to see her in the galley.  As do us viewers.  No one has such eloquent verbiage as Rachel Hargrove, and that makes our viewing experience all the better.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF RACHEL AS A CHEF?  WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER PERSONALITY ON BELOW DECK?  DO YOU WANT HER TO RETURN FOR MORE SEASONS?

Comments

Pretty Feet
21h ago

I was bummed when I saw her at the start of the show. But I absolutely love her this season of Below Deck!! Rachel is not a fun drunk. So to see her not drinking or maybe having one is very very good!! She is very knowledgeable and I love when she comes to the table to say what the meal is that night!! Rachel has completely redeemed herself!!

6
Centexan
17h ago

Her cooking appears to be absolutely top shelf. In past seasons she has shown herself to be a very poor person. This season she has been a lot better as a person, assuming the video crew wasn't told to take it easy on her.

2
