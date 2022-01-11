Association of healthy lifestyle with risk of obstructive sleep apnea: a cross-sectional study

Using categorical principal component analysis, we aimed to determine the relationship between health care-associated infections (HAIs) and diagnostic categories (DCs) in patients with acute heart disease using data collected in the Spanish prospective ENVIN-HELICS intensive care registry over a 10-year period (2005"“2015). A total of 69,876 admissions were included, of which 5597 developed HAIs. Two 2-component CATPCA models were developed. In the first model, all cases were included; the first component was determined by the duration of the invasive devices, the ICU stay, the APACHE II score and the HAIs; the second component was determined by the type of admission (medical or surgical) and by the DCs. No clear association between DCs and HAIs was found. Cronbach's alpha was 0.899, and the variance accounted for (VAF) was 52.5%. The second model included only admissions that developed HAIs; the first component was determined by the duration of the invasive devices and the ICU stay; the second component was determined by the inflammatory response, the mortality in the ICU and the HAIs. Cronbach's alpha value was 0.855, and VAF was 46.9%. These findings highlight the role of exposure to invasive devices in the development of HAIS in patients with acute heart disease.

