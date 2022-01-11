ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Association of healthy lifestyle with risk of obstructive sleep apnea: a cross-sectional study

By Xueru Duan
BioMed Central
 7 days ago

BMC Pulmonary Medicine volume 22, Article number: 33 (2022) Cite this article. No studies investigated the whole effect of modifiable lifestyle factors on OSA risk. This study aimed to examine the individual and combined effects of lifestyle factors on OSA risk among Chinese adults. Methods. This cross-sectional study included...

bmcpulmmed.biomedcentral.com

#Sleep Study#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#Cross Sectional Study#Sleep Medicine#Bmc Pulmonary Medicine#Accesses Metrics#Osa#Chinese#Guangzhou Heart Study#Berlin Questionnaire#Hls
Community Policy