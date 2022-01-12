ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A-Rod Buys CPW Co-op (After Throwing “Tantrum”)

By E.L. Danvers
ilovetheupperwestside.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it feels like there’s a bit less air in the neighborhood than usual, it might be because one of professional baseball’s most inflated egos is moving back to the Upper West Side. Alex Rodriquez – a.k.a. A-Rod a.k.a. J-Lo’s ex – is moving to a Central...

ilovetheupperwestside.com

NBC Sports

Tomase: A plea to Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox as DH dilemma looms

The Tampa-fication of baseball hasn't just cursed us with the opener. It has also led to the diminishment of the designated hitter. By turning the slot once reserved for centerpiece sluggers into a glorified bench role, modern baseball operations departments have opened the door for big-market clubs like the Red Sox to own a significant advantage at the position between David Ortiz and successor J.D. Martinez.
MLB
FanSided

Boston Globe writer submits shocking David Ortiz-less Hall-of-Fame ballot

For the second consecutive year, Boston Globe writer Dan Shaughnessy submits a Hall of Fame ballot with only Jeff Kent marked, ignoring David Ortiz. Usually, sports reporters give more credence to the athletes in their locale, honoring their successes more passionately as they see these individuals inspire the city and bring home championships.
MLB
FanSided

Projecting New York Yankees’ Opening Day roster for 2022

If the New York Yankees are given the green light to play the 2022 MLB season by Rob Manfred and the owners (pretty please!), they’ll open the shortened offseason with a decent infrastructure in place, but plenty of work to do before things are settled. Don’t let anyone tell...
MLB
#Yahoo Sports#Yankees#The New York Post#Cpw
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Trade Target: Joey Votto

The Yankees are in need of several players, and one of the additions needed is at first base. Barring a change in heart from last season, it seems like the Yankees prefer to not move forward with Luke Voit as the everyday first baseman and instead use that position to meet their needs of a lefty bat and solid infield defender. The potential reunion with Anthony Rizzo is probably the most likely situation. Then of course, there’s the player everybody dreams about, Matt Olson of the A’s. That’s far less likely than the Rizzo return.
MLB
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox ace and postseason star Jon Lester is retiring

One of the best postseason pitchers in recent major league history is calling it quits. Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester announced his MLB retirement Wednesday morning, telling ESPN's Jesse Rogers his body can longer hold up over a full MLB season. "I'd like to think...
MLB
The Hollywood Reporter

Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts Inks Producing Deal With Propagate

Mookie Betts is going Hollywood. The Boston Red Sox turned Dodgers All-Star has signed a producing deal with Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate that will see the outfielder and pro bowler’s One Media/Marketing Group develop scripted and unscripted film, TV and podcast projects. OMG, which Betts co-owns with Derrick Phillips, Cam Lewis and Jeff Mason, will partner with Propagate on multiple projects that are currently in development. In addition, OMG has also partnered with producers from scripted, reality, unscripted and comedy for a slate of projects that are to be developed this year alongside other pre-existing fare. “I am excited about...
MLB
97.3 The Fan

Craig Calcaterra On MLB Lockout, SNB Crew, & More!

Craig Calcaterra joined Woodsy and Paul on Tuesday morning! Listen here as Craig talks about the status of the MLB lockout, if baseball fans should have ANY hope that a deal will get done soon, the new Sunday Night Baseball crew for ESPN, and more!
MLB

