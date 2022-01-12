A-Rod Buys CPW Co-op (After Throwing “Tantrum”)

The Yankees are in need of several players, and one of the additions needed is at first base. Barring a change in heart from last season, it seems like the Yankees prefer to not move forward with Luke Voit as the everyday first baseman and instead use that position to meet their needs of a lefty bat and solid infield defender. The potential reunion with Anthony Rizzo is probably the most likely situation. Then of course, there’s the player everybody dreams about, Matt Olson of the A’s. That’s far less likely than the Rizzo return.

