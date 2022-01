Google has grown considerably from its humble beginnings in a garage in Menlo Park in 1998, to the massive Googleplex campus Alphabet now occupies in Mountain View. Following the credo of Don’t Be Evil, Google’s success has historically been shared with its employees. Last month, Google employees got a shock when, at a company-wide meeting, they were informed that there would be no across-the-board changes in pay to compensate for the highest inflation rate in over 30 years. As if to add insult to injury, it turns out they're being denied that while at the same time four of Google’s top executives are having their annual pay increased to $1 million each.

