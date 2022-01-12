ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tigers thump Eastside, High Point

greercitizen.com
 1 day ago

The Lady Tigers picked up two more non-region wins last week, topping Eastside (68-50) and...

greercitizen.com

FOX2Now

Tigers lose to Arkansas by 44 points

In one of the most lopsided games in Missouri Tigers basketball history, Arkansas pounded Mizzou 87-43 on Wednesday night in Fayetteville, AR. This terrible loss comes just days after Mizzou’s big upset win over #15 Alabama this past Saturday. Arkansas got off to a 26-3 start and lever looked...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
greercitizen.com

Eastside wrestling wins Bearcat Invitational

The Eastside wrestling team continues to impress, wining the 2022 Rock Hill Bearcat Invitational. The Eagles topped Logoff-Elgin, earning 223 team points during the competition. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please...
greercitizen.com

Looking to rebound

Following recent losses to Blue Ridge (70-53) and Woodmont (64-62), Eastside will look to bounce back with games against Travelers Rest and Greenwood this week. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
Evening Star

Eastside teams survive tests at Fairfield

BENTON — A little bit of revenge, a whole lot of grit. The former applies to Eastside’s girls basketball team. The latter applies to both Blazer teams after they won a pair of hard-fought Northeast Corner Conference tournament games at Fairfield Tuesday. The Blazer girls felt like they...
HIGH SCHOOL
greercitizen.com

Warriors to host Byrnes

It’s go-time for the Riverside boys basketball team, which wrapped up non-conference play with a 67-44 win over Berea last week. The Warriors have a date with Byrnes on Friday, marking the start of region play for one of the conference’s top contenders. Full text available to premium...
BASKETBALL
Girls Basketball
Basketball
Sports
greercitizen.com

North Greenville football signs six to roster

The North Greenville football signed six to its recruiting class last week, including: Jaiden Clayton, Joseph Dilly, Nathan Storch, Thomas Vinson, Corey Wakins, and Keveion ‘Tay’ McCroey. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would...
GREENVILLE, SC
greercitizen.com

Swamp Rabbits to honor good grades

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will congratulate students in grades 2-12 for their hard work this school year with Report Card Day. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.
GREENVILLE, SC
High Point University Athletics

High Point Heads To Blacksburg for Virginia Tech Invitational

BLACKSBURG, Va.—The High Point University track team gets ready for its first track meet in 2022 after already being in action in December to get the indoor season started. When: Friday and Saturday (Jan. 14-15) Where: Blacksburg, Va. | Rector Field House. Schedule | Live Results. The Field: Virginia...
BLACKSBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald’s All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD

