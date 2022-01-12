ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rookie Power Rankings: Franz Wagner stays on top, while the top picks return

By Cody Taylor
By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie class recently saw more action as teams and players alike dealt with the latest coronavirus outbreak across the NBA that saw dozens sidelined in the health and safety protocol.

With more than 200 players entering the protocol, several rookies saw additional action around the league. However, it appears most teams are through the worst of it now that more players and individuals are out of the protocol.

The last round of Rookie Wire Power Rankings included several under-the-radar first-year players. With more teams nearing full strength again, some of the top draftees have returned to the court and are contributing at a high level again.

To make sense of it all, we took a look at the best recent performances of these first-year players and ranked them in the latest edition of the Rookie Wire Power Rankings. The rankings are not for Rookie of the Year purposes but, rather, to illustrate the best players week to week.

10

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Last Rank: N/A

Stats: 14.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal

Barnes’ production has dropped off since his stint in the health and safety protocol. He did not play on Tuesday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns due to a knee injury. However, the Raptors continue to trend upward now that the team is near full strength. With their veteran-heavy starting lineup back, the Raptors haven’t needed Barnes to produce on a nightly basis; he is serving more as a facilitator on the court. Despite the recent dip, Barnes remains one of the top rookies this season.

9

Keifer Sykes, Indiana Pacers

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Last Rank: N/A

Stats: 10 points, 3.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds

Sykes, who went undrafted in 2015, signed a two-year contract with the Pacers last month after a strong season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League. He has started each of the last fives games for the Pacers and is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds over that span. He previously played with several teams overseas, making stops in Korea, Turkey, Italy, China, Greece and Australia before signing with the Pacers. His journey was one of the feel-good stories this season as he appears to have finally earned his shot in the NBA.

8

Josh Christopher, Houston Rockets

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 6

Stats: 7.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists

Christopher continues to perform well in an expanded role with the Rockets. He is averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals over his last seven contests. Included in that span is a career-high 19 points in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He recently went through a film study with head coach Stephen Silas to learn how he can get better on offense, and it appears as though he has put that to the test.

For more coverage on the Rockets, visit Rockets Wire

7

Omer Yurtseven, Miami Heat

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 10

Stats: 5.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist

The Heat were forced to turn to Yurtseven recently with several players sidelined in the health and safety protocol. He has started in each of the last seven games, averaging 12 points, 15.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals with five double-doubles during that span. He has hauled in at least 12 rebounds in 11 straight games, breaking the previous team record of nine games set by Hassan Whiteside.

6

Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Last Rank: 5

Stats: 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals

Jones continues to perform at a high level of late, averaging 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocked shots over his last six games. He has scored in double figures in five of those contests as his offensive game continues to improve nightly. While his offense is coming around, Jones remains a defensive stalwart for the Pelicans. Jones leads all rookies with 54 steals and is sixth among all players in deflections. His 7-foot wingspan disrupts passing lanes while his quickness and agility help him stay in front of players, something Donovan Mitchell recently noticed.

5

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

Stats: 15.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists

After missing 14 games due to a hamstring injury, Green is back to playing like one of the Rookie of the Year front-runners. He is posting 17.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in eight games since returning to the lineup. He put up 20 points in his first game back on Dec. 23 and has scored in double figures in each game since. He looks to have no lingering effects from that injury and is carrying that momentum into the second half of the season.

For more coverage on the Rockets, visit Rockets Wire

4

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: N/A

Stats: 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals

Cunningham is back in the Rookie Wire Power Rankings after a four-game absence in the health and safety protocol. On Monday, Cunningham produced a career-high 29 points as the Pistons beat the Utah Jazz for their fourth win in six games. With the performance, Cunningham reached 470 points through his first 30 career games, the most by any Pistons player through the same number of games since Grant Hill during the 1994-95 season (545 points). Prior to missing time in the protocol, Cunningham felt as though he had been playing some of his best basketball this season, so it appears as though he is returning to that level of play.

3

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Last Rank: N/A

Stats: 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 blocks

Mobley also returns to the Rookie Wire Power Rankings after recently missing four games due to the health and safety protocol. He is averaging 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocked shots in seven games since returning to the lineup. He has scored in double figures in each of those seven games with three 20-point performances. He was recently voted No. 6 in a poll of NBA executives of which player they’d most want to build their team around, topping Zion Williamson, Anthony Edwards and others.

In other words, Mobley has proven to be the real deal this season.

2

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Last Rank: 3

Stats: 11.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 steals

Giddey, who was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month, recently became the youngest player in history to record a triple-double, surpassing LaMalo Ball at 19 years, 84 days. Since returning from the health and safety protocol, Giddey is averaging 14 points, 9.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.8 steals in five games. Perhaps most impressively, Giddey is shooting 45.5% from 3-point range over that span after shooting 24.5% in the 30 games prior. He could become an even bigger threat on the court with an improved deep ball, so that will be something to monitor moving forward.

Until then, we leave you with another insane pass from Giddey.

For more coverage on the Thunder, visit Thunder Wire

1

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Last Rank: 1

Stats: 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal

Wagner, who was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month, has been on an absolute tear for the Magic. He recently scored in double figures in 21 straight games, the longest streak by a rookie this season, and he averaged 18.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over that span. He has put his name firmly in the Rookie of the Year conversation, and teammate Cole Anthony believes he should be the front-runner. He likely has more to prove to truly become the favorite, but the eighth pick is starting to earn more recognition around the league.

