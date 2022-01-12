ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Migrant drowns in swollen torrent as storms lash Greece

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — One man was swept away and drowned and a woman was missing after a group of migrants trekking through the hills of northern Greece to avoid police patrols crossed a swollen torrent amid rainstorms Wednesday, authorities said.

Police said the Iranian man’s body was found by rescuers responding to an emergency call by another Iranian man who had been with the group and stayed behind to help the two. Efforts to locate the missing woman in the area, 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Greek city of Thessaloniki, were to continue Thursday.

Police said the migrants had entered Greece illegally from Turkey, and were believed to have been driven to the area by smugglers who left them to make their own way to Thessaloniki. It was unclear how many people had been in the group, which moved on after the accident.

Severe rainstorms and snowfall are affecting much of northern and central Greece, with temperatures around freezing. Gale-force winds kept most Greek island ferries confined to port Wednesday.

Greece is a major entry point for people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in the European Union. Most enter from neighboring Turkey, either crossing the northeastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands.

Recently, smuggling gangs have even been piling migrants into yachts heading from Turkey to Italy. Dozens of migrants died in a series of accidents in the central Aegean last month.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Bodies of 28 Migrants Heading to Italy Wash Up on Libya Beach

Libyan Red Crescent authorities recovered the bodies of 28 dead migrants that washed up on the sandy beaches of Libya’s west coast on Sunday after their migrant vessel sank off shore. Three people were known to have survived and made it to shore. The tragedy bookends one of the deadliest weeks in the Mediterranean in 2021 with a further 160 people known to have died trying to cross to Italy. “The bodies’ advanced state of decomposition indicates that the shipwreck happened several days ago,” a spokesperson for the Red Crescent said, adding that many more likely died. Authorities say at least 1,500 migrants died in 2021 trying to reach Europe. More than 30,000 were intercepted and returned to unthinkable conditions in Libya.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtvbam.com

Italy gives safe port to 558 migrants rescued at sea

CATANIA, Italy (Reuters) – Italy on Tuesday allowed a charity boat carrying hundreds of migrants rescued at sea to dock in the Sicilian port of Augusta, with another vessel waiting offshore for permission to bring 440 more to land. The Geo Barents ship, run by charity Doctors Without Borders...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Greece#Northern Greece#Italy#Smuggling#Thessaloniki#Ap#Iranian#Greek#The European Union
NBC News

Migrants stranded, freezing cold at Belarus-Poland border

BRUZGI, Belarus — On a sunny but freezing morning in a forested area of Belarus at the border with Poland, hundreds of migrants line up to receive hot food and water. They have been stuck here for over a month in the hopes of entering the European Union. Despite several failed attempts to storm the frontier amid the frigid temperatures, many still hope they will be allowed in.
POLITICS
wtvbam.com

Turkey says seven European countries barred Turkish passengers as Omicron surges

ANKARA (Reuters) – Seven European nations, including the Netherlands, Italy and Spain, have barred Turkish passengers from entering their countries as the Omicron variant spreads, according to travel guidance by Turkey’s Civil Aviation Authority (SHGM). Daily coronavirus cases in Turkey have reached their highest level since April this...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
AFP

6.6-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

A 6.6-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of casualties or structural damage. The strong and relatively shallow quake at 0107 GMT was centred 48 kilometres (30 miles) west-northwest of the town of Polis on the Mediterranean island, the USGS said. The tremor was felt across Cyprus and around the region with reports from as far away as Turkey, Israel and Lebanon, according to the USGS. It shook buildings in the capital Nicosia, 130 kilometres away, and some of those who were awake went out into the streets.
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
AccuWeather

Shark swims in flood waters as Australian city becomes inundated

After Tropical Cyclone Seth unleashed heavy rain in Australia last week, a damaged levee system failed which caused water to inundate downtown Maryborough, Queensland. If the flooding was not enough, a bull shark was spotted swimming through the murky waters. Tropical Cyclone Seth brought extremely heavy rainfall to the central...
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
travelexperta.com

Will I Have To Quarantine if I Travel to Mexico?

The coronavirus pandemic is without a doubt, it has changed the world as we know it. It is now more dangerous to travel anywhere in the world because of this pandemic. It may have come a little under control over time but it was really deadly in the early part of 2020. This disease has been responsible for a loss of life in the millions and it is still out there, carrying on.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

720K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy