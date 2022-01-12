ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Sean Tucker 2021 Season Highlights

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kkyy6_0dk5Rgjz00

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker had one of the best seasons in Orange history during the 2021 campaign. Tucker ran for 1,496 yards, breaking Joe Morris' 42 year old school record in the process. Tucker also set program records for most 100 yard performances in a season and most consecutive 100 yard games. Tucker finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards, fourth in total scrimmage yards and fifth in all-purpose yards. You can watch highlights of his 2021 season in the video above.

Despite the strong season as undoubtedly one of college football’s best running backs, the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back in the country each year, did not include Tucker among its three finalists. Still, the strong 2021 campaign has set Tucker up to be on everyone’s radar nationally entering the 2022 season. Tucker has also stated he expects to return to the Orange for 2022, where he will assuredly be the focal point of the offense once again.

Tucker made four of the five prestigious All-American teams that are used to determine if a player is considered a consensus All-American. Those five include the AFCA, AP, FWAA, Sporting News an Walter Camp.

The Sporting News All-American Teams was the only one to leave Tucker off of its teams. This means that Tucker will not be a consensus All-American. Michigan State's Kenneth Walker and Iowa State's Breece Hall were first team selections for The Sporting News, while Missouri's Tyler Badie and BYU's Tyler Allgeier were selected to the second team. Allgeier had 87 fewer yards than Tucker despite three more caries, but had did have six more total touchdowns. This is the only one of the five All American teams to exclude Tucker and first to include Allgeier.

Tucker was been named Team MVP and Outstanding Back during the Syracuse football awards banquet. He was also named to ESPN's All-America First Team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

SU football's Sean Tucker joins Syracuse's track team

Sean Tucker is temporarily exchanging pads for a sprint-suit. The All-American running back has officially joined the Syracuse men's track & field team as a sprinter. Tucker's first race will come Friday night at the Virginia Tech Invitational. He'll compete in the 60-meter preliminary at 6:50. Results will be posted here.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Sean Tucker to make Syracuse track debut this weekend

After saying he had planned to spend his off-season with the Syracuse Orange track and field team Sean Tucker is now entered to compete in his first collegiate race. As reported by Nate Mink of Syracuse.com, Tucker has been working out the with the Orange and will compete this Friday night at Virginia Tech.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
State
Missouri State
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Syracuse Football#American Football#Orange#The Doak Walker Award#All American#Afca#Ap#Fwaa#Michigan State#Iowa State#The Sporting News#Byu#Team Mvp#Espn
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
ECONOMY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
752
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy