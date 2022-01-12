Sean Tucker 2021 Season Highlights

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker had one of the best seasons in Orange history during the 2021 campaign. Tucker ran for 1,496 yards, breaking Joe Morris' 42 year old school record in the process. Tucker also set program records for most 100 yard performances in a season and most consecutive 100 yard games. Tucker finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards, fourth in total scrimmage yards and fifth in all-purpose yards. You can watch highlights of his 2021 season in the video above.

Despite the strong season as undoubtedly one of college football’s best running backs, the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back in the country each year, did not include Tucker among its three finalists. Still, the strong 2021 campaign has set Tucker up to be on everyone’s radar nationally entering the 2022 season. Tucker has also stated he expects to return to the Orange for 2022, where he will assuredly be the focal point of the offense once again.

Tucker made four of the five prestigious All-American teams that are used to determine if a player is considered a consensus All-American. Those five include the AFCA, AP, FWAA, Sporting News an Walter Camp.

The Sporting News All-American Teams was the only one to leave Tucker off of its teams. This means that Tucker will not be a consensus All-American. Michigan State's Kenneth Walker and Iowa State's Breece Hall were first team selections for The Sporting News, while Missouri's Tyler Badie and BYU's Tyler Allgeier were selected to the second team. Allgeier had 87 fewer yards than Tucker despite three more caries, but had did have six more total touchdowns. This is the only one of the five All American teams to exclude Tucker and first to include Allgeier.

Tucker was been named Team MVP and Outstanding Back during the Syracuse football awards banquet. He was also named to ESPN's All-America First Team.