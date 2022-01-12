How to refund a game on Steam

Steam, in spite of its competition, remains to be the most popular storefront on PC. Granted, years of headstart is hard to upend, but the perks of getting your games on Epic or over at GOG.com don’t appear to make a dent on Steam’s numbers. As reported by GameRant, Steam’s numbers continue to grow, breaking their concurrent player count record from the previous year. With the Holiday Break almost over, many players have gone to Steam to seek solace from the impending return to work. On January 2, the final day of most people’s holidays, Steam tallied almost 28 million players – 27,942,458 concurrent users to be exact. That’s half a million more compared to a record set in November 2021, which was when the platform reached 27 million for the first time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO