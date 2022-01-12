ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SELMA Back in Theaters For MLK Day – David Oyelowo is Martin Luther King

By Tom Stockman
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSELMA (2014) starring starring Oprah, Carmen Ejogo, Tim Roth and David Oyelowo as Martin Luther King will be back in theaters beginning Friday January 14th. MLK Day is Monday the 17th. In St. Louis, SELMA will be showing at The...

#Selma#Mlk#Theaters#The Marcus Ronnies
