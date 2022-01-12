ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FTC jumps into Log4j cleanup with one foot

By Stewart Baker
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to spurring remediation of the log4j bug, the FTC's other foot, I argue, is lodged firmly in its mouth. It has published what can only be described as a regulatory blog post, reminding everyone of the $700 million in fines imposed on Equifax and threatening "to use its...

