Instagram users were met with an unwelcome bug at the tail-end of the 2021 holiday season. According to tweets from users on Dec. 29 and into 2022, they were unable to see who had viewed their Instagram Stories. The complaints of not being able to see Instagram Story viewers trickled in on Twitter and really ramped up around Jan. 3 and 4, 2022. So, if you’re wondering why you can’t see Instagram Story view counts, here’s what you need to know.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO