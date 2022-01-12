ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

Glenbard Parent Series speaker says having a range of interests primes teens to excel

By Peg Mannion Glenbard District 87
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present "Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World" with David Epstein at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Go to www.glenbardgps.org for the link to this webinar. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or...

