ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Top scorers face off in Milwaukee-Golden State matchup Thursday

By Associated Press
wktysports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State Warriors (30-10, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (26-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) LISTEN: Warriors at Bucks on WKTY. Pregame Thursday at 6 p.m. Tipoff at 6:30 p.m. on 96.7 FM / 580 AM. BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, Giannis...

wktysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Steph Curry: “When I Got Drafted To Golden State, My Grandma Had No Idea What City It Was In."

As the NBA's All-Time 3-point leader, Steph Curry has already marked his place in history. For the Warriors, he is their leader, their face, and their champion. But it didn't always start out like that for Curry. In the beginning, he was just a young kid hoping to make it in the league and, as he said in an interview with GQ, his family wasn't even sure where the franchise was located when he was drafted.
NBA
lineups.com

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies 1/11/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Matchup Preview (1/11/22) The Golden State Warriors will battle the Memphis Grizzlies for the third time this season. This game is the space-equivalent of two asteroids colliding: the Warriors have just returned star guard, Klay Thompson, after nearly 1,000 days away from an NBA court, while the Grizzlies have unexpectedly become a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. Memphis has won nine straight games, including quality wins against the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Many people have been excited about the direction that the Grizzlies were going. Still, no one outside the organization could have expected them to be borderline dominant at times, especially considering how inefficient they were on the defensive end at the beginning of the season. Now, Memphis has shot up to eighth in the NBA in defensive efficiency; in the first few months of the season, it was in the bottom-five.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Khris Middleton
cryptopotato.com

Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala to Receive Salaries in Bitcoin

Two more NBA stars have announced that they will start accepting portions of their salaries in bitcoin. Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson, two of the biggest stars of the Golden State Warriors, have hopped on the BTC bandwagon by indicating that they will receive their salaries in the asset through a partnership with CashApp.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkty#The Eastern Conference#The Associated Press#Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Is A Better Shooter Than Klay Thompson: "It's Definitely Me. I Gotta Be On My A-Game To Beat Him No Matter When It Is."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form what is, without a doubt, the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history. The two players are elite sharpshooters, and two of the best shooters in NBA history. While Stephen Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time by many, there are a few who believe that Klay is a better pure shooter.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Revolving door: Cam Johnson OUT, Landry Shamet probable to return for Suns

As the Suns go to Canada to face a team that thrives in four-wing lineups, they will be short-handed once again. The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that Cameron Johnson, who had impressively stepped up into a starring role recently, will miss Tuesday’s game (and possibly much more) with an ankle sprain suffered in the closing minutes of Saturday’s loss to the Heat.
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s injury gets brutal update from Warriors coach Steve Kerr

It looks like Golden State Warriors fans have to wait for a little bit more to see Draymond Green actually play alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. As Steve Kerr noted following their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, it is “far-fetched” to see Green suit up in their upcoming back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls on Thursday and Friday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Kerr did note that Dray is progressing nicely in his recovery from calf injury, but he is just not ready yet to get into action.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy