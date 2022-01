If, as they’re widely expected to do, Republicans manage to wrest majority control of Congress from the pliant, unresponsive hands of the Democrats, there’s a not insignificant chance that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan — he of “credibly accused of ignoring a prolific sex abuse scandal” fame — will become the next speaker of the House. Given that likelihood, you almost have to respect the transparent chutzpah on display in his just-released letter to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO